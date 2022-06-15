After six days of competition in 19 sports, the Special Olympics USA Games wrapped up last weekend, and former Charles County resident James Ian was there to help the athletes celebrate their accomplishments.
Ian performed his hit song “SPACES” in front of hundreds of coaches, athletes and other officials Saturday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Fla.
“I felt really happy and just cool to be doing what I was doing, but also the athletes shared their talent so I felt it was a celebration," Ian said in a video interview on Tuesday. "I was just very honored to be a part of their celebration and be in awe of their achievements and accomplishments."
The 40-year-old performed the song, which highlights the struggles of those with spinal muscular atrophy. According to www.md.org, SMA, as it is known, is a “genetic disease that affects the central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, and voluntary muscle movement.” Ian was diagnosed with Type 3 SMA following his freshman year at McDonough High School.
Ian received a large ovation followed by chants of "U-S-A, U-S-A."
"I just make sure I rehearse the song," Ian said of how he prepared for his performance. "I don't really have a set number of times, but I do it multiple times until I feel good with it and I felt pretty good with that one. I just want to make sure it's on auto-pilot mode for me. I wanted to make sure it sounded good to people, but I [also] thought it was good. Everything sounded the way I wanted it to sound."
Ian, who said he makes sure to stay hydrated, perform breathing exercises and do a few vocal warm-ups before performing, was dressed in a peach tank top, gray pants and sneakers with peach laces.
"It's one of the colors for Cure SMA," he said. "But I wasn't really thinking about that. I just wanted to match the background and mesh with that, but also not blend in too much."
The song, which debuted debuted Nov. 9, 2021, was a collaboration of those in the SMA community and also included Grammy-nominated producer Barry Weeks, Universal Music executive Tom Rowland and director Dominick Evans, who also has SMA. The project was sponsored by Genentech as part of SMA My Way.
Ian will perform "SPACES" at the Cure SMA Conference which will be held June 17 in Anaheim, Calif.
He will also play the role of Slick in the Rogue Artists Ensemble's immersive play reading "Schlitzie Alive and Inside The Decaying Sideshow" on June 22-24 at the Valley View Relics Museum in Van Nuys, Calif.
According to www.rogueartists.com, the play sheds a light on the intersection of the sideshow and disability inclusivity through the story of Schlitzie, one of the most famous sideshow performers, known for his many appearances in the now-infamous 1932 film "Freaks."
Ian also performed in plays for the Port Tobacco Players in Charles County and at college at Georgetown University.
He said he is somewhat surprised by the success of "SPACES," which features real-life individuals living with SMA in the music video.
"It has surpassed my expectations in terms of reach and depth of the meaning, but I'm not surprised that people love to see that because there's not that many of us out there," he said. "I just want people that feel like they don't have that platform or that there are barriers to them doing what they want to do, I want them to be able to feel like they can. I hope that 'SPACES' is an actual changeable piece of evidence that it can be done."
To watch the "SPACES" music video, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLyRpDn9bTo.