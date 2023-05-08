This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Charles County Envirothon. The program allows high school students to study the natural world while learning hands-on, practical skills in the areas of aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife and an annually changing fifth topic related to the environment. This year’s fifth topic is Adapting to a Changing Climate.

This year, Henry E. Lackey High School’s Team 2 collected 367 points and will represent Charles County in June. At the state level, Team 2 members will compete against teams from high schools throughout Maryland. Team 2 of Lackey is made up of juniors Faith Rothell, Casey Klinger, Tiwaloluwa Dapo-Adeyemo, Simone Melson and Beatrice Koffi. The team is coached by science teacher, Amanda Hastings and Thomas Fawcett, academic mentor.