Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School students Eleanor “Ellie” Groth, a fifth grader, Amanda Ehnes, a fourth grader, and Kenneth Harvey, a fifth grader, answer questions about their wearable technology project.
John Hanson Middle School eighth graders Joshua Butson, left, and Kalvin Dunn, discuss the mobile fitness app they designed for the regional MESA competition.
CHARLES COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School students Eleanor “Ellie” Groth, a fifth grader, Amanda Ehnes, a fourth grader, and Kenneth Harvey, a fifth grader, answer questions about their wearable technology project.
CHARLES COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
The Benjamin Stoddert Middle School MESA team placed first in the wearable technology challenge for middle school teams at the regional contest.
Charles County Public Schools teams recently competed in the regional Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement Showcase held March 31 at North Point High School. Overall winners were selected at the elementary-, middle- and high-school levels.
Maryland MESA is designed to prepare students for academic and professional careers in mathematics, engineering, science and technology, according to a release from the school system.
“MESA stood out to me, and my favorite teacher was running it,” Mohamed Keita, a North Point junior, said in the release. “Once I joined, I really loved the challenge and thought it was amazing.”
Like Keita, Cinthia Calderon-Alfaro, a fourth grader at Eva Turner Elementary School, thought MESA sounded like an interesting activity.
“It was something new I could try out,” she said. “When we come to competitions, we can test our project and learn how to make it better.”
Teams that earned a first-place award at the Charles County regional event advance to the state-level competition. The advancing teams are from Malcolm, William A. Diggs and Walter J. Mitchell elementary schools; Matthew Henson, Benjamin Stoddert and Piccowaxen middle schools; and Henry E. Lackey High School, which took first place in the three high school challenges.
The state competition — MESA Day Showcase and Awards Ceremony — is May 13 at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab Campus in Laurel. First-place winners at the state competition will advance to the national event in June.
First-, second- and third-place teams in each challenge receive awards and one overall winner is chosen at each level. The teams that earn the most points throughout the competition are chosen as the overall winners. Elementary-school teams compete in four challenges: Mobile App, Storybook Theme Park Ride, Wearable Technology and Expanding Structure.
The following teams placed at the elementary-school level:
Mobile App
• Malcolm, first place
• Diggs, second place
• Mitchell, third place
Storybook Theme Park Ride
• Malcolm, first place
• Mitchelle, second place
• Diggs, third place
Wearable Technology
• Diggs, first place
• Mitchell, second place
• Malcolm, third place
Expanding Structure
• Mitchell, first place
• Malcolm, second place
• Diggs, third place
Middle-school teams compete in four challenges: Mobile App, Wearable Technology, Expanding Structure and the National Engineering Design Competition.
The following teams placed at the middle-school level:
Mobile App
• Henson, first place
• Piccowaxen; second place
• Stoddert, third place
Wearable Technology
• Stoddert, first place
• Henson, second place
• Piccowaxen, third place
Expanding Structure
• Henson, first place
• Piccowaxen, second place
• Mattawoman Middle School, third place
NEDC
• Piccowaxen, first place
• Henson, second place
High-school teams also compete in three challenges: Mobile App, Expanding Structure; and NEDC.
The following teams placed at the high-school level:
Mobile App
• Lackey, first place
• North Point, second place
Expanding Structure
• Lackey, first place
• La Plata High School, second place
• North Point, third place
NEDC
• Lackey, first place
• North Point, second place
The program’s goals are to increase the number of engineers, scientists, mathematicians and related professionals at technical and management levels; and to serve as a driving force in encouraging and assisting minorities and females in achieving success in these fields.