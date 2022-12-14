Local actress Naysa Young said there have been some pretty surreal moments since she’s starred in the movie “Bundles,” which premiered Nov. 5 on BET network and is currently on several streaming platforms.
There have been the autographs, seeing herself on promotional materials and, of course, the reminders from friends.
“I was at the premiere with my sister and my friends and every time I was on screen they’d tap me on the arm or leg and say, ‘That’s you,’” the 19-year-old White Plains resident said. “It’s really weird seeing yourself on a big screen.”
The Gen1 Entertainment Indigo Republic film tells the story of a school girl's harmless plot for revenge, which in turn inspires a lucrative business to steal natural locks of hair from unsuspecting women and flip it into the bundles market. All goes well until the group of friends find themselves in over their heads.
Young was simply looking for something to do during the course of the summer of 2019 when she auditioned and won the role of hard-talking and adventurous Vick.
“It was definitely someone that was out of my comfort zone,” said Young, who works at an early learning center. “I’m someone who is a pretty introverted person, so playing a character that is so outgoing and just adventurous and willing to do absolutely anything was something I wanted to try and do. Being able to play a character that is so feisty and fiery and just walks with her head held high was what really drew me into it.”
“The way she switched on Vick it felt really natural. It was calm, it was homegirl. She didn’t overdo anything or play it up to high,” said Ryan Jordon, who co-directed the movie with Jeffrey Lesslie. “She hit the notes we needed. I was also very impressed with how different this character was for her. The fact she could play someone that was so far from herself tells me this kid has real talent.”
Young said the script, which was written by Maurice Hill, was full of surprises.
“At first I was thinking it was a typical coming-of-age movie where girls get bullied, and then I’m like, ‘Oh, this is taking a turn,’” said Young, who graduated from McDonough High School in 2021. “Every time I read a new page and a new plot point came in I was just sitting there with my jaw dropped. There was a lot of stuff happening that I didn’t expect to happen. It was a lot to take in.”
The movie was filmed over three months during the summer of 2019 in and around Washington, D.C., and much of the movie — including its soundtrack — was produced locally.
“It was nerve-wracking because I didn’t expect it to be as professional as it was,” said Young, who at age 16 at the time was the youngest cast member. “There was an entire hair and makeup crew and trailers and lighting. They brought me in with open arms, but it was definitely a lot to take in.”
She said the hardest scene was one where she and her girls are running down the street away from the feared Mambos gang.
“I had to run at my highest speed over and over and over again, so by the sixth time when we finished, I was physically exhausted,” she said.
On Amazon, 77% of reviewers gave the movie — which went from a budget of $50,000 to $150,000 — five stars.
Reviewer Karen said “Bundles” was an “awesome movie, showing showing the criminal fictional underground of the hair industry. It's got everything you could want ... a little mystery, a little murder, comedy, cameos and drama.”
Kevin Lyles said he liked the “intriguing story line [and] very good comedic moments.”
Truly J added in a review that “the movie was definitely funny! Acting was great, and it was really cool to see our local culture highlighted. Loved the displays of natural hair on these girls. Really enjoyed this!”
Jordon said the movie has garnered plenty of recognition during awards season as well, including Best Drama (Crown Point International Film Festival), Best Drama and Best Director (Chicago Cinema Awards), Best Indie Feature (Oniros Film Awards) and Best Producer (New York International Film Awards).
“I didn’t place any expectations on it,” said the 37-year-old Jordon, who lives in Largo. “I just wanted it to be the best it could be and I just hoped people received it well [but] I’m excited about the feedback and the response we got.”
Jordon currently has a television pilot in post-production and is working on two new movies — a political-military feature called “Seeds,” which is set to go into production in May, and “Baby Daddy’s Club.”