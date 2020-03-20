Charles County Public Schools hosted the regional Destination Imagination tournament Feb. 29 at North Point High School in Waldorf, according to a school system news release.
More than 700 students participated in the event. A total of 88 teams competed to solve one of six problems that challenge students to work together to use critical thinking skills, creativity and unique talents.
Challenges are separated into three levels of competition – elementary, middle and high school. There is also a non-competitive challenge for Rising Stars teams. Rising Stars teams include students in kindergarten through second grade. This year, 22 Rising Stars teams participated at regionals.
As a result of their placement at regionals, 43 teams advance to the state event set for March 28 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Teams that earn first- through fourth-place awards at regionals advance.
The following teams advance to the state tournament.
The Big Fix (technical)
• Middle: Archbishop Neale School (ANS) Pickled Llama team, first place; Milton M. Somers Middle School, Off the Walls team, second place; and Mattawoman Middle School, Innovators team, third place.
• High: Piccowaxen Middle School, Pangea Pineapples, first place; and North Point High School, Magnificent 7 team, second place. The Pangea Pineapples competed at the high school level because the team includes both middle- and high-school students.
First Encounter (scientific)
• Elementary: St. Peter’s School, Fast Thinking 5! team, first place; ANS, Animals team, second place; Dr. James Craik Elementary School, Red Pandas team, third place; and T.C. Martin Elementary School, Scienteers team, fourth place.
• Middle: St. Peter’s, Destined 2Imagine team, first place; and John Hanson Middle School, All Species DI team, second place.
• High: North Point, Half N’ ½…ish team, first place.
Picture This (fine arts)
• Elementary: Mitchell, Razzlers team, first place; William A. Diggs Elementary School, Lightning Bolts team, second place; Mary B. Neal Elementary School, DInosaurs team, third place; and Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, Huskie Friends Forever team, fourth place.
• Middle: Theodore G. Davis Middle School, Elemelons team, first place; Piccowaxen, Pictacular Panthers team, second place; Matthew Henson Middle School, Just George team, third place; and General Smallwood Middle School, Fire Breathin Rubber Duckies team, fourth place.
• high: Westlake High School, Amigos team, first place; North Point, Masketeers team, second place; and St. Charles High School, Spartans of Tomorrow team, third place.
To The Rescue (improvisational)
• Elementary: J.C. Parks Elementary School, Improvasational Challengers team, first place; Martin, Masters team, second place; Mary H. Matula Elementary School, Martin Pickle Pickers team, third place; and Neal, Crazy Creative Crabs team, tie for third place.
• Middle: Henson, 5 Fam team, first place; Somers, Mighty Broken Ballss! team, second place; St. Mary’s Bryantown, Tri-Justice League team, third place; and Davis, Wheel Decide team, fourth place.
• High: North Point, Lucky 7 team, first place; and La Plata High School, Not Fast Just Furious team, second place.
In The Cards (engineering)
• Elementary: Mitchell, Engineers team, first place; Malcolm Elementary School, Moons team, second place; Malcolm, Stars team, tie for second place; and Craik, Card Masters team, third place.
• Middle: Smallwood, DI-amonds team, first place; Smallwood, The Unknown team, second place; St. Peter’s, BrainStorm team, third place; and Henson, SpecStackular team, fourth place.
• High: North Point and St. Charles high schools, Dynamic Imaginators team, first place; Henry E. Lackey High School and Smallwood, Weight-sted Potential team, second place; and North Point, Heart of Cards team, third place.
The team from North Point and St. Charles competed together because team members attend those schools. The Lackey and Smallwood team competes together because student members attend both schools.
It’s About Time (service learning)
• Elementary: St. Peter’s, Storm Troopers team, first place; Mitchell, Kids Feed Kids team, second place; and St. Mary’s Bryantown, Fast Thinkers team, third place.
• Middle: St. Mary’s Bryantown, Hot Glue Guns team, first place; Henson, TBFPSP team, second place; and Mattawoman, Helping Hearts team, third place.
• High: Lackey and North Point, Little Rascals team, first place; and Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, Save a Nation team, second place. The Save a Nation team competed at the high school level because the team includes both middle- and high-school students.
Special Awards
The Renaissance Award went to two teams: The Davis Elemelons team and the Matula Rising Stars Great Space Academy team. The award is given to teams that demonstrate exceptional skill in the areas of engineering, design or performance.
The DaVinci Award went to two teams: The Henson Just George team and the Piccowaxen Pangea Pineapples team. The award is given to teams that demonstrate exceptional creativity, a unique approach to the problem and for risk-taking.
The Spirit of DI Award went to two teams: the Westlake Amigos team and the Higdon Trouble Makers team. This award is given to teams for exceptional spirit, teamwork, volunteerism and sportsmanship.
The Torchbearer Award went to the Stoddert Save a Nation team. The award is given to a team that demonstrates a solution that has an extraordinary impact in and beyond their local communities.