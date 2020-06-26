CSM biology professor receives faculty award

The College of Southern Maryland recently honored biology professor Tracey Stuller with the college’s Faculty Excellence Award according to a news release from the college.
The award honors faculty for outstanding achievement in classroom teaching, contributions both to their department and the college, professional development and community commitment. Stuller has distinguished herself among the science and engineering division through her engagement with her students and her service to the college.
“Dr Stuller is one of those faculty members that every college needs,” said CSM Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Eileen Abel. “She is an excellent teacher. She is passionate about helping students. She commits to her work with let’s-get-it-done attitude. She is an excellent colleague and she just represents the best of CSM faculty. Dr Stuller deserves this award and we thank her for her years of dedication to educating the students of CSM.”
“I was thrilled to be nominated and doubly thrilled to be chosen,” Stuller shared. “Over the years, I have watched the caliber of professors who have been selected for this award and I am so honored to be among them.”
“As a teacher she consistently earns high praise and recognition from her students,” said Science and Engineering Division Chair Jean Russ. “She is regarded as approachable and knowledgeable as well as an excellent instructor. She provides thoughtful input during division-wide discussions and is among the most productive members of the division in service to the college and her students. She displays passion for her subject, genuine support for her students and a commitment to the mission of the college.”
Stuller teaches anatomy at the Leonardtown Campus where she also participated in the effort to restore that campus’ nature trail and advance the efforts to make CSM the first Bee Campus in Maryland. According to Russ, Stuller’s “work and results stand as rich and substantive testimony to her professionalism and commitment to the college, her students and the very concept of giving.”
Stuller has worked for the college for more than 20 years and was awarded tenure in October 2019. The Charlotte Hall resident is a licensed veterinarian and shares her talent and expertise at the local humane society as a visiting vet.
“Students need to know that course information has relevance otherwise it is hard for them to see the value in it,” she said of her teaching philosophy. “When possible, I tie current events and even advertisements back to my courses. Additionally, I pull from my experience as a practicing veterinarian and use cases that I have seen to illustrate key points and to highlight the concept of “One Health” which emphasizes the value in cross-collaboration among disciplines and encourages students to take a more global view of the concepts they are learning.”
Stuller said she also likes to take her classes on the road to infuse interest and experience. “Today’s students are juggling so much,” she added. “Being reasonable and flexible with policies, acknowledges students’ diverse challenges and emphasizes that above all things, I value the learning.”