The College of Southern Maryland Foundation has named a local real estate developer to its board of directors and selected a new board chairperson and vice chairperson, according to CSM news releases.
The foundation has selected local business leaders Kimberly Rosenfield as new board chairperson and Brenda Lowe as vice chairperson. The pair will guide the Foundation in its continued efforts to increase access to higher education through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for CSM’s projects and objectives.
“The College of Southern Maryland Foundation is fortunate to have Kim and Brenda lead the foundation board of directors in its pursuit to support our students, new programming and state-of-the-art technology and equipment,” said Michelle Goodwin, CSM vice president of advocacy and community engagement. “Kim’s leadership qualities and action-oriented approach will help move the CSM Foundation board of directors to the next level as a critical resource development arm of the college. And Brenda’s contagious enthusiasm and far-reaching network in the Southern Maryland community will be key to achieving the foundation’s goals and its next major gifts campaign.”
The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors.
“I’m honored and humbled to be chosen to lead the CSM Foundation — and excited for the projects and plans we have,” Rosenfield said.
“I am excited for the opportunity to help lead the Foundation in its great work helping students achieve their educational goals,” Lowe said. “It is great to have Kim Rosenfield at the helm, as she is smart and innovative. We will have good teamwork.”
Rosenfield is a partner and financial advisor with The Rosenfield Group at Morgan Stanley. She has served on the CSM Foundation board since 2014.
She said she has devoted years to working on the board because of the assistance she received to attain her own education.
“Amelia Earhart said, ‘Some of us have great runways already built for us. If you have one, take off. But if you don’t have one, realize it is your responsibility to grab a shovel and build one for yourself and for those who will follow after you,’” Rosenfield said. “Someone else helped build my runway — the scholarships I received allowed me to get an education, and because of that I’ve been able to be successful. I’m compelled by gratitude to grab my own shovel and contribute to someone else’s runway.”
Rosenfield said she is looking forward to taking the lead position at the foundation and working on upcoming events such as the CSM “Celebrating a Legacy” event on Sept. 26 at Running Hare Vineyard, where the college and community will celebrate Sen. Mike Miller’s legacy of leadership as the longest presiding state senate president in the nation and work toward establishing CSM’s new Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Center for Leadership.
“Proceeds from our event will support the Miller Center, an endowed scholarship fund, a professorship fund and bring various leadership programs to Southern Maryland,” she said.
Even more so, Rosenfield said she is excited about the CSM Foundation’s longer-term vision of supporting student success at the college.
“Through targeted scholarships and funds to supply basic needs such as food and transportation, we want to remove any obstacles that prevent students from completing their degrees and certificates,” she said. “We also want to provide resources for intensive coaching and advising along with learning technology to ensure students are able to stay on track through CSM’s Guided Pathways which simplify the process of finding the credit or non-credit program that’s right for you by grouping similar programs.”
In addition to her work with the CSM Foundation, Rosenfield has served as president of Zonta of Charles County and board of directors’ president for the Center for Children as well as a board member of Leadership Southern Maryland. She has served as a member of CSM’s Nonprofit Institute and as a member of the investment committee for the Community Foundation of Southern Maryland.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Psychology of North Carolina State University and is a 2010 graduate and current board member of Leadership Southern Maryland.
The CSM Foundation’s new vice chairperson, Lowe, joined the CSM Foundation board in 2015. She works as a business development officer and cash management team officer for Old Line Bank.
Lowe said she gives her time to support CSM because the local community college is a way for students right out of high school to start working toward their goals while staying at home and saving money. “CSM is like the stepping stone to their future,” she said.
“CSM also gives adult students the opportunity to go back and further their education at any age for job promotions, career changes, etc.,” Lowe said. “CSM offers the convenience of night/weekend courses, non-credit classes, online courses for the working students and personal enrichment classes.”
Lowe said that her husband was a CSM student and also served on the CSM Foundation and is now an emeritus board member. “It has always been a part of our community support to always give of our time and resources to support CSM,” she shared.
In her new position of vice chairwoman, Lowe said she is looking forward to working on the launch of the new CSM Pride of Southern Maryland Campaign, a campaign designed to assist student support services and CSM staff ensure that CSM students are successful and follow through to graduation. In addition, she enjoys working on the CSM Foundation’s big annual special events “with bands, dancing and celebration,” Lowe said.
Lowe has served as the chair of the CSM Foundation’s Community Engagement and Special Events Committee since July 2017, and she chaired the foundation’s largest fundraiser to date, the Diamond Decade Mania (CSM 60th birthday celebration), raising more than $300,000.
She noted two other particularly popular foundation events that she enjoys planning and supporting.
“The Annual Golf Classic in August and its Sip and Swing portion has always brought a lot of laughs and camaraderie among participants,” Lowe said. “It is always exciting and amazing to see how much the Giving Tuesday event in November brings in to assist with scholarship funding … Southern Maryland is full of giving and caring people.”
Lowe earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations with honors from University of Maryland College Park.
In addition to the CSM Foundation, she was a charter member and served as president and several wxecutive officer positions with the Southern Maryland Women’s League and was a member of the former Business Alliance of Charles County, Maryland Bankers Association, Southern Maryland Realtors Association, Maryland Mortgage Bankers Association and the University of Maryland Alumni Association. She served on the board of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce from 2006 to 2008.
Dexter Bordes has joined the foundation’s board as its newest director.
A resident of Fort Washington, Bordes is a local real estate developer and owner of DM&T Development.
“I have learned a lot in the few meetings I have attended,” Bordes said. “I am very impressed with the energy and enthusiasm of the board members and I am proud to be a part of the CSM Foundation.”
“We welcome Dexter’s knowledge and expertise as it relates to the Foundation board’s fundraising support and supporting the college’s workforce development initiatives,” Goodwin said.
As a local businessman, Bordes noted that he sees CSM as an integral part of the region worth his attention and participation.
“CSM is very important to the region’s growth in businesses,” he said. “As CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy mentioned at the last board meeting, we must retain the students that matriculate at CSM through graduation and beyond. “There has to be stronger integration of four-year, STEM-type programs in place to create a labor force for highly technical jobs.”
Every business leader operating in the region is connected to CSM, directly or indirectly, he said. “Most of the employees have had courses or have a degree from CSM.”
Bordes began his career with The Boeing Corporation in 1985, and progressed through the ranks as an operational manager, culminating into senior executive leadership. While working in Boeing’s Fighter Aircraft Division in St. Louis, Missouri, he was responsible for aircraft production and assembly. In 1995, he moved to Naval Aircraft Station Patuxent River as a program manager and had responsibility for flight test programs such as the F18 Super Hornet, V-22 Tiltrotor and other aerospace programs.
At that point, Bordes pivoted in his career and started his real estate development firm DM&T Development in Waldorf — work that Bordes describes as his “life’s passion.”
His subsequent work as a consultant, buyer, seller, partner and developer enhanced his ability to achieve market, client and community goals, as well as offer cost-effective and creative solutions to real estate opportunities. His company has developed projects in Alexandria, Va., Washington, D.C., and Charles County — focusing on commercial office space and apartments.
He holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Tennessee State University, School of Business in Nashville and a master of business administration degree from Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Fla. In addition, he has completed real estate development graduate level courses at George Washington University.
Bordes serves as president of the West Lake Business Association in Waldorf, on the Economic Development of Charles County Board of Directors, with the Conservancy of Prince George’s County and Matthews-Dickey Boys Club and formerly on the Alfred Street Baptist Church Board of Trustees.
He enjoys golf, fishing, reading and cycling.
“I believe the College of Southern Maryland’s educational programs and the business community are interconnected,” Bordes said. “We should seek opportunities to create public/private partnerships in pursuit of a better ecosystem for the entire Southern Maryland region. At the same time, the college has an obligation to the business community to provide intellectual resources to grow and sustain businesses in the community.”
Bordes is married to Marilyn Coleman-Bordes, a dentist who owns St. Charles Family Dental in Waldorf. The couple has one daughter, Taylor Alexandra Bordes, a sophomore at Spelman College in Atlanta.
For information on the foundation and its upcoming projects and events, visit www.csmd.edu/foundation.