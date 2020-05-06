CSM hosts virtual open house, cybersecurity night

The College of Southern Maryland will blaze a new trail in May when it offers its first virtual Open House for high school students May 13 and a Virtual Night of Cybersecurity May 20. These online events provide creative outreach to new and returning students while ensuring their health and welfare – and the continuity of enrollment and learning.
Open house highlights CSM is affordable solution in So.Md.
High schoolers in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties who are interested in attending the College of Southern Maryland this summer or fall, are encouraged to sign up for the Open House event to hear about CSM’s Guided Pathways of study; how to apply for financial assistance and how to enroll. Attendees will also learn how CSM graduates who meet certain criteria are now given priority enrollment or guaranteed admission into 49 colleges and universities for 102 different degree programs nationwide — and internationally.
Online attendees will hear about student clubs and activities. They will also hear from CSM alumni about how CSM makes higher education affordable and accessible.
“We will be providing the same information and transparency to new students and their parents as we have every Open House we’ve held in person,” said CSM director of admissions Shelby Potts. “We sure wish we could see every new student face-to-face, and will miss being able to hand out CSM trinkets and handshakes. But what we are learning in this remote world is that seeing each other on camera — and being able to share answers to questions virtually — is almost more interactive than our in-person events. For that reason, we are pretty excited to host this event online. We know our CSM pride, and the many opportunities we offer our communities will shine through.”
Cybersecurity is even more essential today than ever before
Virtual Night of Cybersecurity is designed to prepare students for meaningful cybersecurity careers in a variety of fields, such as business, industry and government. The May 20 event’s goal is to educate by using innovative methods to enlighten students about the cybersecurity industry and its relationship to many STEM and business-related fields.
“In today’s connected world, keeping computer information systems secure in every scenario — especially working from remote locations — is a major challenge,” said CSM business, technology and public service division chair and professor Bernice Brezina. “These last few weeks and coming months will prove how businesses, industry, and government entities need well-prepared technicians who can prevent, detect, and investigate cybersecurity breaches.”
In September 2019, CSM announced that the National Science Foundation awarded CSM a $258,912 grant to support the college’s efforts to grow a cybersecurity talent pipeline in Southern Maryland. The funding will go toward the “Cybersecurity Workforce: Bridging the Gap,” program under the direction of CSM cybersecurity instructor and program coordinator Chris Estes, CSM business professor Mary Beth Klinger, and Brezina.
The cybersecurity program enhancements include the addition of a new business track in information assurance in the associate of applied science degree in cybersecurity. It also includes “stackable” certifications which give students an opportunity to earn professional cybersecurity and industry certifications. These value-added cyber certifications, such as CompTIA Security+ will be built into the program and the grant will help with materials, study tools, and other coursework to help students prepare for these exams and industry certifications.
Students interested in jobs in cybersecurity who attend the Virtual Night of Cybersecurity will be provided insight and an integrated overview of the CSM’s cybersecurity program, focusing on the long-term development and well-prepared technicians who can prevent, detect, and investigate, detect and prevent cybersecurity breaches.
Both meetings will be in Zoom, and attendees will receive the invitation with a login link and password after they RSVP.
For the CSM Open House, register to receive the Zoom meeting login/password at www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/campus-open-house-tours/.
For the Virtual Night of Cybersecurity, register to receive the Zoom meeting login/password at www.csmd.edu/CyberNight.
Coronavirus update
CSM will maintain a virtual learning environment for its students, and faculty and staff will continue to operate remotely through Aug. 16. CSM’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel. This date may again be extended as CSM stands united with the nation in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Along with limiting public access to campuses, CSM has made several operational changes that can be tracked at ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/. Please visit the website often for resources and updates.
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in close contact with their professors if they have any questions about their courses.
CSM remains in contact with local, state and federal authorities, and will share information as quickly as possible when and if these new operating conditions change.