CSM student earns credit union scholarship

College of Southern Maryland student David Sebulime, 27, is one of three students in Maryland to be awarded an Educational Systems Federal Credit Union 2019 Community College Scholarship, according to a news release from the college.
“It’s an honor to support education by providing resources to help employees and students at the College of Southern Maryland,” said Chris Conway, president and CEO of Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. “Through our Support Education Foundation, David Sebulime received a $3,000 Community College Scholarship to continue attending the College of Southern Maryland this fall.”
Originally from Uganda and now living with relatives in Waldorf since 2017, Sebulime is studying pre-professional health science with a concentration in pharmacy at CSM. Sebulime maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is also president of CSM’s Black Student Union.
“I am currently not getting any other scholarships,” Sebulime said. “This is the only one I have gotten so far, and it has had a big impact on my life already, improving my ability to pay for my final two semesters at the College of Southern Maryland.”
Sebulime is on schedule to graduate from CSM in spring 2020. He is applying for pharmacy school for fall 2020.
“My long term career goals are to obtain a PharmD [professional doctorate in pharmacy] and then engage in some form of drug design research at an advanced level and eventually be at the forefront of where clinical trials are done,” Sebulime said.
Sebulime chose to pursue his education in the United States because of the pharmaceutical research opportunities, advanced technology and research avenues available here. However, as an international student, he must pay pricier out-of-state tuition rates for his college education. For that reason, he chose to start his college career at CSM because he sees it as a more cost-effective route to his career goals, he said.
“CSM also has smaller classes, hence more interaction with professors, which has proved beneficial to my academic experience at the college,” Sebulime said. “At a personal level, CSM has given me the opportunity to do all my prerequisites required by most PharmD programs in the United States.”
Sebulime’s $3,000 scholarship is provided by the Support Education Foundation, which was established in 2017 by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union to help the Credit Union fulfill its core purpose of serving the education community. In addition to Sebulime, two other Maryland students received a Community College Scholarship — Cheryl Osei at Montgomery College and Zachary Hawkins at Prince George’s Community College.
The mission of the Support Education Foundation is to operate and support charitable giving programs for the benefit of members of the education community. Funds raised through the 501(c)(3) organization are used for programs such as student scholarships, professional development awards and other initiatives to help students achieve in the classroom. For more about CSM and its degree and certificate programs, visit csmd.edu.
