Reagan Metzler was looking at her fishing rod intently when she suddenly got a savage bite. The rod buckled under the boat as the fish tried to dive to the depths, but a few seconds later the California resident pulled a croaker over the gunwales.

That scene played out numerous times during the Greenwell Foundation Fishing Camp, which was held last week based at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood.

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews