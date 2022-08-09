Rocco Metzger of California, center, holds up a spot he caught while fellow anglers Noah Seidler, left, and Rowan Williams admire his catch during the Greenwell Foundation Fishing Camp, which was held Aug. 1-5.
Rocco Metzger of California, center, holds up a spot he caught while fellow anglers Noah Seidler, left, and Rowan Williams admire his catch during the Greenwell Foundation Fishing Camp, which was held Aug. 1-5.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Téa Combs of California holds up a croaker she caught during the Greenwell Foundation Fishing Camp, which was held Aug. 1-5.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization founder and President Phil Zalesak demonstrates how to tie knots at the Greenwell Foundation Fishing Camp, which was held Aug. 1-5.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Rowan Williams of California lifts a doubleheader of spot and croaker aboard while Capt. James Abell comes over to assist during the Greenwell Foundation Fishing Camp, which was held Aug. 1-5.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Volunteer Capt. Soenke Brandt, back left, and his anglers prepare to head out for a few hours of fishing on the Patuxent River during the Greenwell Foundation Fishing Camp, which was held Aug. 1-5.
STAFF PHOTOS BY MICHAEL REID
Téa Combs, front, and Reagan Metzler wait for a bite during the Greenwell Foundation Fishing Camp, which was held Aug. 1-5.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Volunteer and Capt. Ryan Greenwell and his anglers prepare to head out for some fishing on the Patuxent River during the Greenwell Foundation Fishing Camp, which was held Aug. 1-5.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Volunteer and Capt. Floyd Warren, center, and his anglers prepare to leave the dock during the Greenwell Foundation Fishing Camp, which was held Aug. 1-5.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Tristan Spadaccini prepares to unhook a croaker during the Greenwell Foundation Fishing Camp, which was held Aug. 1-5.
Reagan Metzler was looking at her fishing rod intently when she suddenly got a savage bite. The rod buckled under the boat as the fish tried to dive to the depths, but a few seconds later the California resident pulled a croaker over the gunwales.
That scene played out numerous times during the Greenwell Foundation Fishing Camp, which was held last week based at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood.
The five-day camp — two others were held earlier this summer — is the brainchild of Phil Zalesak, founder and president of the Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization, which sponsored the camp.
“I’m kind of a fishaholic so I enjoy it, and it’s kind of a win-win for the kids,” said Zalesak, who has run 35 weeklong camps since 2009. “I enjoy watching kids catch their first fish. It’s kind of like electricity going through their body. It’s priceless.”
During the camps, young anglers are taught the basics of angling, such as knots, bait, lures and casting. They also have an opportunity to make reef balls, go crabbing, check out seine nets, see a demonstration on oysters and learn about water safety.
“I have a special connection to the ocean and I also love fishing,” said Téa Combs of California. “When I was younger I went to this museum that had jellyfish and I just fell in love with them. Now my favorite animal is an octopus. I learned a lot but the best was probably just fishing and having fun. It was exciting and I caught pretty much my biggest fish ever.”
But the highlight of the camp is the fishing trip on the Patuxent River in the shadows of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge, thanks to volunteer fishing captains.
“I couldn’t do anything without the volunteers,” Zalesak said of the boat captains, the guest speakers and local retailers. “You need people to say I’m willing to put my time and energy into helping people out.”
One fishing boat’s time and expenses were even donated by the Solomons Yachting Center.
“We get to play with the kids and they get to come away happy,” said Capt. Floyd Warren. “It’s really worthwhile and we don’t load the boat with fish. You catch a lot of small stuff in the river, but they don’t care.”
“I really like fishing and there’s all kinds of cool stuff [at the camp] like crabbing,” said 16-year-old Trevor Hinkle of Mechanicsville, who said he doesn’t fish often. “We caught a lot of perch, flounder, toadfish and spot. Knowing you have a fish, and maybe it could be two, is cool. It was more fun than I thought it would be.”
Warren said he had one angler who wasn’t catching any fish, but when a fish eventually took the bait, “He reeled it in and to see the smile on his face was worth every dime of gas money that went into this.”
“I would give anything in the world for these kids to see and feel the excitement that I was lucky enough to feel and my kids get to feel,” volunteer Parran Wilkinson said. “It’s worth any amount of time.”
Volunteer captains on the fishing trip were Warren, Soenke Brandt, James Abell and Ryan Greenwell.
“I like fishing and I’ve never really caught fish before, but I caught 10 today,” said 11-year-old Jayce Anderson of Hollywood, who said he has previously fished a few times with his father. “The biggest [thing I learned] was how to cast properly, about 10 feet and before it wouldn’t go that far.”
While the anglers caught many species of fish, maybe said they didn’t quite yet realize how much meat comes from some creatures.
“I know what happens when you catch an oyster,” Noah Seidler of California said as he pulled a bivalve aboard the boat. “You have dinner.”