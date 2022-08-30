When Joe Facchina wasn’t happy with being a lawyer, the Welcome resident looked around to find something, anything, that would instill his passion. But he still didn’t feel satisfied.
“It wasn’t fulfilling to me,” said the 48-year-old. “It was challenging, but you’re inside [an office] and it just wasn’t satisfying for my soul. I just didn’t like what I was doing.”
It turned out that all Facchina had to do to find his passion was look up. Way, way up.
Facchina moved to Washington state in April and on Aug. 8 he solo summited 14,410-foot Mount Rainier.
“I was like, ‘Holy [crap] Joe, you’re really doing this,’” Facchina recalled in a telephone interview. “I started thinking about everything I had sacrificed and everything people had done for me to get me to this point. I started getting choked up and becoming teary eyed.”
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Facchina, who said he was one of just a dozen or so climbers that summited that day, marked the occasion by planting a Charles County flag into the snow.
“He’s a natural at it,” said Facchina’s friend, Jerry Kenyon, who works for guest services at Mount Rainier. “I see a lot of people come up here to climb and they don’t really put in the hours or the time to get acquainted with the mountain, but Joe did that.”
The 20-hour trip ended with him celebrating with a few slices of cold pizza and a few hours of sleep before he had to get to his job as a chop-saw operator with Hampton Lumber.
“Your emotions are at an extreme and you’re shaking a bit,” said Facchina, who now lives in Mineral, Wash., “but I was just so exhausted that I didn’t have time to really let the emotions out or spike the football.”
Facchina’s first passion was to be a natural resources officer, but when he found out that applicants would be turned down if they had smoked cannabis, “that pretty much got me out of the running.”
A buddy suggested he turn to another side of the law, so Facchina attended the Thomas Cooley Law School in Michigan and started practicing construction and contractor law with his father and brother. But something was missing, so he stepped down.
“I’m glad I did it, but it was never something I thought would be a career path or goal of mine,” he said. “I wasn’t happy with it.”
“I wasn’t shocked,” said Facchina’s father, Paul. “I think that all people have to go through life’s experiences and because of his age and what he wanted to do it was really a situation of, 'now is the time to do it.' COVID had shut everything down, so here was a great opportunity to go and do what you want to do as an individual — solo. And he’s absolutely capable of doing [that]. He’s a very strong individual, but more importantly a very mentally strong individual.”
What he was most happy with was adventure, and in 2019 he did 200 miles of the Appalachian Trail in Shenandoah National Park, mostly at night. He also came face to face with sunbathing snakes.
“All of the water snakes and mountain rattlers were coming on these rocks and we had to cross these streams about a dozen times,” he said. “I’ve never seen so many snakes in my life, and I’m not like Indiana Jones. But I enjoyed that and I wanted a bigger challenge.”
Later that year he put on crampons and held an ice axe for the first time when he scaled Mount Hood in Oregon, though he didn’t summit.
“It was a reality check even before I tried it,” he said.
The following year he tackled 11,249-foot Mount Hood again with his cousin, Andy Owens, and summited via the West Crater Ridge. In 2021 he did a solo summit of the mountain through the Pearly Gates route, which included a 150-foot vertical sheet of ice.
“Once I did that I came down and I just knew this was for me,” he said. “I thought, ‘What’s the biggest, baddest mountain in the lower 50,' and that was Rainier by far.”
Honing his skills
He returned to Washington state in 2021, studied the mountain and even made a few summit attempts, but said he “had a lot to learn.”
He brought only the essentials on his Aug. 8 summit attempt, including a stove, water, hamburger, rolls, electrolytes, his go-to meal of peanut butter and banana sandwiches on raisin bread and some dark chocolate.
“It was super cold when I bit into it and about cracked my teeth off,” he said of the candy. “It’s like titanium.”
He also made sure to keep his pack as light as possible, even down to “counting Band-Aids.”
He travelled the Disappointment Cleaver Route — the site of the worst mountaineering disaster in U.S. climbing history when 11 climbers were swept away on Father’s Day in 1981 — but had clear skies, very little wind and about 50-degree weather.
“I was about 700 feet from the summit and it kind of hit me,” he said. “I was excited but I even said out loud, ‘Joe, shut that [crap] down. You can celebrate later, but you still have 700 vertical feet to go, you still have to cross a crevasse and you still have to get back down.’”
He said his “climbing spirit was very sound for this climb. I’ve never been more in the zone for anything in my life ever than I was for this climb.”
As far as the future, Facchina plans to apply for a mountain guiding position and attempt Mt. Rainier again earlier in the season to test his wintering skills.
“Him doing Mount Rainier solo is truly an extraordinary undertaking in my opinion,” Paul Facchina said.