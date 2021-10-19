Gisella Herrera wasn’t even aware she was entered into the annual Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation calendar contest, but was thrilled to find out she had been selected as one of the winners.
“My teacher turned it in and I didn’t even know,” said Herrera, referring to Billingsley Elementary School art teacher Kaprena Camp. “I was so excited.”
Herrera was one of 13 winners in the statewide contest and her drawing will be featured for the month of March next year. She and her classmates’ artwork were surreptitiously entered into the contest by Camp during the previous school year.
Herrera used watercolors to draw a red barn in front of a setting sun surrounded by a horse, cow, tractor, tree, pond and a garden complete with carrots and corn.
“It only took a few minutes because it was a short art class,” said Herrera, who added that the cow was the hardest part to draw.
The 10-year-old said she sketched the picture before using the paints.
“I did the landscape with grass and then when I knew that’s where I wanted the barn, then I put the animals where I wanted and then painted it,” she said. “I went with that idea because I didn’t want to redo it and waste a lot of time.”
When she’s not drawing, the White Plains resident enjoys playing Roblox, watching television shows such as “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and movies, especially “He’s All That” and “The Princess Diaries.”
Sophomore Brooke Trybus’ close-up of a cow munching grass was selected as the front cover winner.
More than 150 entries were received during the annual competition, which a press release said “promotes the understanding and appreciation of the importance of agriculture in everyone’s daily lives.”
Herrera was awarded a copy of the calendar and a $50 cash prize, which she said she used for new pillows and blankets for her room and which she added “is long gone.”
For more information on the contest, which is a fundraiser for the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation or to purchase a calendar, email Diana Tyler at dtyler@maefonline.com or go to www.maefonline.com.