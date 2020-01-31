Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill and Board of Education member Michael Lukas presented 36 local high school students with art awards Sunday during the 21st Seven-Up School Exhibit at the Mattawoman Creek Art Center in Marbury.
A large crowd filled the volunteer-run art gallery in Smallwood Park to view the 93 works of selected art, which included 72 two-dimensional pieces and 21 three-dimensional works, according to Mary Agnes Swann, treasurer for the Mattawoman Creek Art Center’s board of directors. Swann, who along with Barbara Wamsley, a resident artist at the center, were managers of the show.
Swann noted that the art teachers in the seven Charles County public high schools chose the best works from their art classes to be judged by renowned painter Peter B. Ulrich from the Art League School in Alexandria, Va.
Ulrich noted that he is also a physicist who, while working at NASA, managed the Cassini Probe to Saturn.
Speaking about this Seven-Up show he judged, Ulrich said, “I have seen a number of these shows, and I believe this is the strongest show that I have ever seen.”
Swann said all the work in the show “was first judged at the school level” in order to be part of the judging for awards in the exhibit.
Every student exhibiting in the show was awarded a certificate recognizing this achievement, while first through third place winners in each of the six divisions also received a cash award, ccording to Swann.
She also said that the Timothy Bodamer, instructional specialist for the Fine and Performing Arts of Charles County Public Schools, coordinated the selection of the works for display with the art teachers in the county.
The school system’s art teachers assisted the art center with setting up the show. “The teachers placed the pieces about the gallery and physically hung the show,” Swann said.
The cost for the show, which included the prize money and food for the reception, were supported with donations from local Kiwanis Clubs and businesses, she said. The reception was provided by volunteers from the art center.
Swann said that Mattawoman Creek Art Center is funded by donations, membership, fees and grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance and the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism.
The winners are as follows:
Black and white drawing
First place — Autumn Murphy, Thomas Stone High School, “SOUL”
Second place — Kieran Roth, Thomas Stone, “Billie Elish”
Third place — Valerie Velasco, North Point High School, “Marilyn”
Colored drawing
First place — Aaliyah Perry, Maurice J. McDonough High School, “Free-Fall”
Second place — Madison Hill, North Point, “West Side Perspective”
Third place — Raniya Washington, North Point, “Dystopia”
Mixed media
First place — Yidde Hauwert, North Point, “Uhhhh”
Second place — Jai McCoy, McDonough, “A day in the Cosmos”
Third place — Riley Seman, Thomas Stone, “Lost”
Painting
First place — Abigail Sutherland, La Plata High School, “The Gift”
Second place — Joycelyn Duhon, Westlake High School, “Partners”
Third place — Reagan McWilliams, McDonough, “A Walk in the Forest at Night”
Photograph
First place — Jordan Williams, North Point, “My Girl”
Second place — Justin Holy-Ewing, Westlake, “Longing for Another World”
Third place — Erin Seepersad, North Point, “Jordan: Drama and Light”
Sculpture
First place — Aysa Douglas, Thomas Stone, “Feeling Broken”
Second place — Lovely Tatum, St. Charles High School, “Vase”
Third place — Kayla Moore, North Point, “Movement”