Joyce Lorraine Berry recently took a trip down memory lane, and while the memories themselves were long, the trip itself wasn’t.
That’s because as the 83-year-old Berry sat in the dining room of the senior living community Harmony in Waldorf, the plot of land is also the site where one of the family’s farms had stood years earlier.
“It’s wonderful,” Berry, who goes by her middle name of Lorraine, said of living in the exact place where she had grown up. She then joked that she could “still hear the chickens out there.”
“That was a factor in her choosing to come here,” said Lorraine’s youngest daughter, Stephanie Hamilton, who lives in Hughesville. “She felt like it was meant to be.”
Her parents met when Ed Berry took a shine to Ethel Moore, who was born and raised in Delaware.
“My grandma would say, ‘I thought Ed was just coming around here to hang out with my brother, but he was just looking at me,’” Hamilton said.
Lorraine said her mother, who kept the 100-plus acre farm in shape and worked part-time at a local five-and-dime store, was “dedicated and an awesome baker.”
Lorraine said her father, who was also a Charles County commissioner for two separate terms, was “firm and fair.”
Ed Berry and his brother, Horace, owned the farm where the Harmony is now, and later bought a farm across the street with his wife.
A red brick house, which still sits on the property across from the 228 Market, once had to be moved back when Berry Road was widened.
Later, the family moved back to the first farm and later sold it in the 1970s. The farm across the street was sold in the mid-1990s and still sits vacant.
“I loved being outside with my daddy,” Lorraine said. “I spent a lot of time with him. I didn’t want to be inside doing housework.”
And she specifically remembers how her father “would be milking a cow and turn and squirt my face.”
Another time, she was driving the tractor and popped the clutch, which promptly threw her father from the tractor. He then stood up and sent her inside the house.
Lorraine had six siblings — Kenny, Barbara, Mary, Linda, Mike and Cathy.
And she said while she got along with her siblings, though Kenny would playfully dunk her in the pond on the property, so much that she ultimately stopped swimming
Lorraine graduated from La Plata Junior Senior High School in 1957 and a year later married Ralph Cross. They were married for 23 years and had three children — Patty, Susan and Stephanie. Lorraine later remarried for a brief time.
She worked a variety of jobs, including at Southern Maryland Oil, at United Bank (now Truist), as a bookkeeper at Hawthorne Golf & Country Club and as a receptionist at a law firm.
A family tragedy also inspired her to make a foray into politics.
When her favorite uncle, Guy, killed his wife, Beulah, and himself, their seven children suddenly found themselves as orphans.
And that pushed Lorraine to become a judge of the orphan’s court in Charles County, a position she held from 2006 to 2020.
“I loved being a judge,” she said.
She was also a member of several organizations, including the Charles County Commission for Women, Daughters of the American Revolution and was on the board of directors for the Friends of Old Waldorf School Foundation.
But while Lorraine experienced many highs, she has also experienced some lows.
She said she was an alcoholic for more than a decade until she went to a retreat in Havre de Grace. There, she relied on her faith and said hearing “Amazing Grace” at a local church was uplifting.
“The guilt of causing pain to those she loved, was a disease in my family,” Hamilton said of her mother, who has been sober since 2003.
Lorraine was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 1996 (she had a mastectomy on her right breast) and had a lumpectomy on her left breast in 2006.
Through it all, she still has her wit — she was quick to call a corny joke “pathetic” — and still has fond memories of life on the family farm, which used to sit right under her feet.
“There was nothing better than looking up at those trees and the sky,” said Lorraine, who has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. “I’m just a farm girl, dude.”
