Sidney Waugh was disenchanted a few years back when he visited his grandmother Ellen Brown’s gravesite at Shiloh Community United Methodist Church in Newburg with his sister and saw the state of the headstone.
The marker had moss, was dirtied and discolored and covered with leaves, and that desire to honor those who are no longer with us has fueled the Newburg resident’s desire to clean up not just his grandmother’s headstone but others as well.
“Yeah it bothered me,” Waugh said. “I had never met her, but to see it [like that was frustrating]. I know a lot of people say that the body is not in the grave, it’s the soul, and I understand that. But I also understand that each one of these stones represent a child of God, so basically to be able to honor God by taking care of his children once they pass, then for me it’s an honor.”
“We love it for him to do that,” said Sandra Contee, who is one of the ministers at Shiloh UMC. “I know whatever he does he puts his best effort in and that’s a great thing. He’s very inspired and loves what he does.”
He now charges a nominal fee — he said he adjusts his rates on people’s available income — to clean headstones and markers at the cemetery, and that is no small job.
It’s an overcast but humid Sunday morning and Waugh is already hard at work at the Newburg cemetery. Dressed in an oversized blue shirt, gray pants, black bandanna under a safari-style hat and knee-high rubber boots, the 56-year-old grabs a Stihl RB600 power washer from the back of his pickup truck.
“I was raised in a generation where you got up at the crack of dawn, you went to work until sundown and then you came home,” said Waugh, who was born and raised in La Plata.
He blasts water from a 300-gallon tank to remove dirt, dust, moss, sap and cutting grass on a headstone. He then liberally applies D2, a solution made up of dish soap, water and citrus cleaner, which helps break down the sap and gum-like substances from nearby trees.
“I think a lot of people when they see rock they don’t realize it has pores, and this will open the pores up,” he said as he scrubs with a soft-sided brush. “Once I open the pores up, that allows the D2 to soak in and that basically cleans the stone from the inside out.”
He will return in two days to apply more D2, which he said will clean the surface even more.
“Before and after,” he works on them, “is like night and day,” Waugh said.
He said his approach will help the markers and headstones “stay clean months,” though he added much of that will be determined by weather and whether or not there are trees nearby.
Before he can get to work, he must first ask permission from the family who owns the headstone.
“I can’t dishonor people by just going and cleaning them,” said Waugh, who has cleaned more than 60 markers at the cemetery adjoining Shiloh UMC.
Waugh has also previously spent time as a headstone engraver. He said gray granite is easiest to work with while black granite is much harder because it is more coarse.
He used a high-powered sand blaster with a 100 to 120 PSI that drew fine sand from a 50-gallon tank. He would hold the nozzle like a pen and while wearing a hazardous materials suit, and carve into a rubber stencil on the rock anywhere from 7 to 12 inches away. The letters were anywhere from 1 to 1.25 inches deep, while surnames were at least a half-inch deeper in order to make them stand out more.
“I spend a lot of time in cemeteries not only because of the peace, but it inspires me,” Waugh said. “It’s peaceful. It’s just me, God and what I’m working on.”
For more information on having a family memorial cleaned, contact Waugh at 240-530-0266 or scorpio2921@gmail.com.