Sidney Waugh was disenchanted a few years back when he visited his grandmother Ellen Brown’s gravesite at Shiloh Community United Methodist Church in Newburg with his sister and saw the state of the headstone.

The marker had moss, was dirtied and discolored and covered with leaves, and that desire to honor those who are no longer with us has fueled the Newburg resident’s desire to clean up not just his grandmother’s headstone but others as well.


Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews