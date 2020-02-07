The future’s looking bright for local artist John Dale Javier, whose work will be featured in an upcoming publication of “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future.”
Javier was one of 12 illustrators selected nationally in the annual Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest, which seeks to cultivate and support new and emerging professional science fiction and fantasy writers and illustrators, according to the contest’s website.
The Writers of the Future contest was initiated by science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard in 1983, and five years later, the Illustrators of the Future contest was inaugurated, according to the website.
“The Illustrators of the Future contest is an invaluable resource for any artist looking to pursue a career as a professional illustrator, said Echo Chernik, a professional artist with over 20 years’ experience, who served as a judge for the competition.
“They receive public recognition, and a week long workshop working with the judges one on one to improve their skills, and to learn from all the years of experience that the established judges have to offer. It’s a fun week, full of invaluable information .... I only wish that I was aware of the contest when I was a fledgling artist,” Chernik added.
“It’s a really nice step in the door into the industry,” said Javier, who is currently a student at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, where he is working on a double major in illustration and game design.
Javier was born in Queens, N.Y., but has lived most of his life in La Plata, and is a 2018 graduate of La Plata High School.
Javier said he didn’t really have an interest in art until midway through high school.
“I took my mandatory art class, and it really opened up a whole new world for me,” Javier said, adding that he was encouraged by his art teacher and friends to pursue traditional and digital painting.
Javier said he draws his inspiration from video games, and his work spans the gamut from medieval fantasy to other worlds.
“Ever since I was a child, I loved video games so much” Javier said. “I wanted to create things that reminded me of video games.”
He said his influences include Polish fantasy artist Jakub Rozalski, film/video concept artist John J. Park, Chinese digital artists Ruan Jia and WLOP.
“I take the essence of Renaissance painting, but I try to work it into the styles of modern culture,” Javier said.
Chernik, who also created the cover art for the upcoming “Writers of the Future” volume, commended Javier.
“John has an established atmosphere about his work, a lovely play of color and composition that evokes emotion,” she said. “His pieces really stand out, and his skills are excellent. I hope that he learns a lot from the upcoming classes that are part of his prize, and I look forward to seeing him succeed. He has great potential to create amazing works, and that is what this contest is all about.”
Javier said submitting to the Illustrators of the Future contest was not something he had planned to do but a friend convinced him he should submit a few of his works.
Javier said he was on a family vacation in the Bahamas and he didn’t have cell phone reception when the call came in that he had won.
He said that when he was able to check his messages, “I’d gotten all these calls saying I’d won,” Javier recalled. “It kind of startled me … I didn’t believe it at first.”
Javier and other winners will be flown out to California where they will take part in week-long professional workshops led by well established writers and artists, culminating in the 36th annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards, being held on April 3, where awards will be presented by bestselling authors and illustrators. Cash prizes ranging from $500 to $5,000 will also be awarded.
“I’m still kind of surprised,” Javier said. “It still seems somewhat unreal to me, going out to Los Angeles, living the dream. This is hopefully a great opportunity for me.”
Javier will have two of his illustrations featured in the “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36,” which comes out April 7.
Javier can be followed on Instagram at johndale_javier.
