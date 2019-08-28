Sydney Garner of Newburg was named Miss Charles County Farm Bureau 2019 during the farm bureau’s annual banquet, held March 1 at the Newburg Volunteer Fire and Rescue station. Approximately 200 people were in attendance.
Dinner and a silent auction were some of the highlights of the night along with the Miss Charles County Farm Bureau presentation.
Proceeds from the silent auction went towards a $1,000 scholarship, of which Hayley Tanner was the recipient.
During the Miss Farm Bureau program, Georgia Bowling, Miss Charles County Farm Bureau 2018, relinquished her position.
She has proudly represented the Charles County Farm Bureau, and the farm bureau said it wishes her the best of luck with her future endeavors.
Garner’s reign began once she received her sash. Garner, 17, is the daughter of Brent and Nichole Garner of Newburg.
She is a rising senior at La Plata High School where she is taking Advanced Placement courses as well as courses in the school’s biomedical program.
Garner plans to major in the medical field in college.
As a junior, Garner received the Award for Excellence from the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
Garner is currently working as a hostess at Galazio Restaurant in La Plata.
She is also very active in her 4-H group and will be showing her steer during the 2019 Charles County Fair, which takes place Sept. 12 to 15 at the Charles County Fairgrounds, at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, Garner was named first runner-up in the Miss Maryland Agriculture competition, competing against 22 other county contestants at the Maryland State Fair in Lutherville. The Maryland State Fair runs from now until Sept. 2.