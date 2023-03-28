Shreja Patel, a junior at La Plata High School, is preparing for her future while preparing the ingredients for a class project.

Patel was recently named the 2022-2023 ProStart Student of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Maryland Education Foundation. She was recognized by the foundation during its awards gala Sunday, March 26. Lorna Browne, culinary science and food and nutrition technology teacher at Howard High School, was named the 2022-2023 ProStart Teacher of the Year recipient.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews