Turning triple digits is a milestone most people don’t see, but lifelong Charles County resident Inez Hamilton is one of the few who has.
“I never thought it would happen, but here I am,” Hamilton said of her centennial during an interview just prior to her birthday.
Family and friends gathered Dec. 21 to wish Hamilton a happy 100th birthday at The Charleston Senior Community in Waldorf, where she has resided since 2016.
“My life has been a very simple life, that’s all I can say,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton was born on Dec. 21, 1919, to Charles B. and Netta Robey of Hughesville and she and her sister grew up in their two-story farmhouse near Cracklingtown Road.
Hamilton came of age during the Great Depression of the 1930s, but said the worldwide economic collapse didn’t impact her family as much as others, she said.
“It was hard, yes, but … we were on a farm, so we had most of what we needed right there. We weren’t hard up like city people, I don’t think,” Hamilton said.
She graduated from Hughesville High School in 1937 and began work outside the family farm.
In 1969, she married widower Roderick Hamilton, a father of four, who drove trucks for SMECO.
“I don’t know that we met any special way, I think I met him at work, or maybe in the grocery store,” Hamilton recalled.
Although she did not have biological children, she gained three stepsons, now deceased, and a stepdaughter.
Hamilton’s stepdaughter, Mary Anne Simonds, said Hamilton has been a huge impact on her life, and although she lives out-of-state, she talks with her every week.
“She’s been the best thing in my life, since my mother died when I was 15, and she met my dad,” said her stepdaughter, Mary Anne Simonds. “I know when I met her, and they got married, I was a little brat, but she turned out to be my best friend and I’d never trade her.”
During her career, Hamilton worked for banks and an insurance company. She retired in 1984, two years after her husband passed away, but she volunteered at the Civista Medical Center (now the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center) until she was added to the payroll, her nephew Richard Buckner said, before finally retiring for good in 2004.
She also volunteered at the Richard Clark Senior Center and at her church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown.
“She was always very active and I think that’s what’s kept her doing so well,” Buckner said.
“She kept busy, she was always volunteering to help people who were younger than her,” added her niece-in-law, Bonnie Buckner. “She’s always been pretty active, whether it was volunteering or working or cooking — she cooked a lot and baked a lot.”
She continued to drive until 2017, her nephew said.
Hamilton was also well-known for her skills in the kitchen.
“I liked cooking, and entertaining, and fixing for other people,” Hamilton said.
“She made the best cheesecakes, the best fried chicken, platters at Christmas full of cookies — she’s a really good cook,” Bonnie Buckner said.
Although she has suffered some hearing loss, Hamilton is doing quite well for having just turned a century old, her niece-in-law said.
“She walks by herself, she doesn’t use a walker or anything, she’s pretty self-sufficient,” Bonnie Buckner said.
Longevity appars to run in Hamilton’s family: her Aunt Katie lived to be 103 years old and her Aunt Elsie lived to be 102.
“One was my father’s sister, the other was my mother’s sister,” Hamilton said.
Richard Buckner said Hamilton’s clean living probably also helped, adding that she never drank or smoked.
Hamilton’s birthday party was supposed to be a surprise, but her family was forced to spill the beans, her nephew said, when she began organizing her own party.
“Somebody started planning her own party, so we had to tell her,” Buckner said. “We had [her] going until last week, then [she called and said] ‘I need a cake, I need this and I need that.’”
“I said, ‘If you live to be 100, you’ve got to have a cake,’” Hamilton added, laughing.
