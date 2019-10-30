Grandmaster Wesley C. Jenkins, founder and owner of Tiger Do Jang Martial Arts and Fitness in Waldorf, was honored with Lifetime Achievement Recognition and induction into the Taekwondo Hall of Fame in Bangkok, Thailand on Aug. 24, according to a news release from the organization.
The Induction Award reads, “The executive director and the technical advisors of the Taekwondo Hall of Fame confer this induction upon the below named person: Grandmaster Wesley Jenkins, presented in recognition of outstanding achievements in the following categoy: Lifetime Achievement ... with all the honors, rights and privileges thereunto pertaining ...” and was signed by the president and founder of the Taekwondo Hall of Fame Gerard E. Robbins.
Jenkins was unable to make the trip to Bangkok to receive the award in person, but received it special delivery at his Tiger Do Jang Business. Jenkins indicates this is the highest of all honors.
Jenkins said, “I am so honored and humbled. Thank you so much GM Gerard Robbins for the induction and the high honors. Thank you GM Robert Beaudoin for 51 years of Martial Arts instruction. Thank you to all my seniors for leading the way, for all those who stood across the line from me and made me better. And thank you to my Tiger Do Jang Karate and Fitness Family for their encouragement and support. My promise is to be a continuous ‘guidon bearer’ who will lead the way.”
Taekwondo is a means through which one could secure a stable, peaceful life based upon a harmony between oneself and nature. The five tenets of Taekwondo are: courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit. Jenkins lives his life through these tenets.
Jenkins is a 8th Dan Black Belt in the Art of Tang Soo Do.
Jenkins is acknowledged and respected by several grandmasters in the art.
Tiger Do Jang is located on Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf. Founded by Jenkins in 1999, this school teaches Tang Soo Do Karate to students of all ages.