“Miracle on 301” coming to La Plata United Methodist Church on Christmas Day

During her junior year of college, Victoria Chappell realized her purpose in life entailed listening to others and helping them with their hardships.
Helping young children was something Chappell initially dreamed of doing as a pediatrician, which is what she aspired to be from an early age. But then that desire shifted in eighth grade when Chappell developed a passion for law and wanted to help adults. So the Ohio native focused on becoming a defense attorney and eventually graduated with a degree in both criminal justice and family studies.
“I’ve always seemed to have people gravitate towards me. It could be a complete stranger but they would always feel comfortable for some reason; just opening up out of nowhere,” Chappell told the Maryland Independent during a phone interview last month. “That’s when I figured out that I really do enjoy talking to people and listening and trying to help them by giving advice, or finding solutions to whatever issues they are facing.”
Having had an opportunity to work with at-risk youth in a lockdown facility upon graduating, Chappell suddenly dealt with many life changes which included moving several times and growing a family. Not knowing how to live out her purpose while being a full-time mom and housewife became a struggle for about seven years, as Chappell had other goals that weren’t being reached.
After relocating to Maryland, the thought of becoming a real estate agent entered her mind and Chappell was reassured that she could have the best of both worlds. She wanted to grow her own business but most importantly, still have full control over how she chose to run it.
“Having a full-time job just wasn’t working, especially when [my family and I] were moving every two or three years,” said Chappell, who now has three children. “There was still this nagging feeling in me; kind of like I have a purpose but not really serving in it. … Honestly, I was unfilled. I felt empty inside and was trying to figure out what it is that I was supposed to be doing.”
A wake-up call soon came for Chappell when she met privately with her broker, Bernadette Cole at Exit Landmark Realty, who had asked her, “What drives you?” As one would expect, Chappell replied that she loved giving back. But Chappell unveiled a vision that she had contemplated for a while, which was to provide a miracle to the homeless community on Christmas Day.
“I probably carried that vision for five to six years until last year when me and my family settled down,” Chappell said. “I was just trying to pretty much develop a business plan and how I wanted to run my business. That prompted me to tell her my vision of wanting to give Christmas to the homeless.”
Cole suggested that she contact Sandy Washington — executive director of LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. which looks after and advocates for the homeless community — whom Chappell immediately contacted after leaving the meeting.
When the two women met, Chappell was surprised and saddened to learn that there was a large population of families, including children that attended local schools, living in wooded areas. Washington, however, admired what Chappell had in mind, especially her idea about providing a buffet-style breakfast for homeless individuals.
“I didn’t even know where it would be held at the moment as I was just trying to come up with a name before I met with Sandy,” said Chappell. “It’s so cliché but I kept coming up with ‘Miracle on 301.’ I actually liked it and said I’d stick with this for now.”
So, Washington advised Chappell that partnering with LifeStyle’s Safe Nights program, which provides beds and meals for the homeless population during the cold months, would be a great way to start.
“When you think about what Victoria is doing, and you think about the children and the families that are going to experience that, that means a lot,” Washington told the Maryland Independent last year. “To sacrifice to that extent and recognize that when it’s special for everybody else it could be special for these families as well, that’s really something. It says a lot and it means a lot to see that happen.”
In 2018, Chappell found herself in La Plata where United Methodist Church was hosting Safe Nights for the first time ever during the week of Christmas. She was pleased that everything lined up perfectly after Washington sent her there to talk with program coordinator Kim Williams, who had mentioned that the church was a Safe Nights host since its inception more than 15 years ago.
Williams said Safe Nights, “is a chance to share the Christmas spirit and show God’s love for all.” Working with new partners like Chappell, whom she said “has such a vision for providing a festive Christmas,” was a natural partnership.
“The church is located on [U.S.] 301 so ‘Miracle on 301’ fit perfectly before we even had everything solidified. It was crazy,” Chappell said. “It was definitely faith, 100%. God played a role in all of this.”
For Chappell, a self-proclaimed “Christmas fanatic” who has as many as 12 full-sized trees in her home during the holiday season, said everything “just worked out phenomenally” last year as the church “didn’t know exactly what they were going to do on Christmas Day.”
“On Christmas, [the participants] are actually allowed to stay the entire day … meaning the people who are hosting now have to figure out how to fill up that day,” Chappell said. “With me coming in with my plan which was to provide breakfast, gifts and the complete spirit of Christmas, it took some of that stress off of the church’s plate. They were ecstatic to partner with me.”
Chappell helped decorate the church a couple of days ahead, having provided four Christmas trees but purposely leaving two blank. The goal was to allow participants to create their own memories, as Chappell couldn’t fathom the thought of someone not having an ounce of what many people like her are blessed enough to experience every year.
“Growing up, I was always infatuated with Christmas. I even told myself that when I got older and bought my own home, that I was going to have Christmas trees in every room that I could,” said Chappell. “Doing that became a tradition for my family.”
“But I always think about the homeless and how my family is sitting together in the warmth. We’re eating a meal that I was able to prepare. We live in a nice house and every room has a tree in it,” Chappell continued. “Right now, there are people out there who are living on the streets, who are hungry, who are cold and don’t even have one Christmas tree. That really bothered me.”
During last year’s Safe Nights event, Chappell was delighted to bring in her husband, chef Mike Fortineau of Waldorf and a few other “good Samaritans” to help cook eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit, pancakes and make custom omelets for those that visited United Methodist.
The event also featured gift opening, holiday activity stations, ornament decorating, a hot chocolate station, cookie decorating, holiday necklace making and rock painting.
Just when she couldn’t get any more excited about Christmas, Chappell gave each participant a necklace with an angel wing to let them know that they were cared for and not alone. Another part of their gifts were drawstring bags which they filled with basic necessities including socks, gloves, hats, scarves, dental/hygiene kits, bags of snacks, emergency blankets, hand warmers and other items from an assembly line.
“I had one little boy who was in his Superman pajamas and he was running from tree to tree, in awe of all the gifts that were underneath them,” said Chappell. “It was such a moving time and incredible atmosphere.”
Chappell said the heartfelt moments that happened within a few hours will stay with her for a lifetime. She is truly honored to have been given this vision, but is more grateful that the community was willing to step up and help make Miracle on 301 a success.
“She started partnering with businesses, she went and asked her neighbors and told everybody what she was doing and put it online. She even did videos and the whole community rallied and pulled together,” Cole said. “Any time something is coming from the heart, you know that it’s going to happen. Victoria thought Miracle on 301 would happen later in her future but to actually see her run with it now, and bring it to life, is just amazing.”
Chappell held Miracle on 301 at United Methodist Church again this year. For more information, go to www.miracleon301.org.
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY