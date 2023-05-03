Madelyn Posey is wearing a lot of hats these days, and one of those is a crown after the Newburg resident was named Miss Maryland Teen USA on April 2 at the Bethesda Marriott Hotel.
The 16-year-old bested 61 other contestants to claim the title.
“I’m very excited,” Posey, a junior at McDonough High School. “I still have yet to completely process that I have the title and the power to change and to make a difference with the title and excited to see what the year brings.”
“There’s a pageant quote that is ‘Different day, different outcome,’” said Michelle Holmes, who is the official consultant to the Miss Maryland Teen USA and Miss Maryland USA titleholders. “And I think that panel of five judges chose her as the contestant that stood out to them that day.”
Posey chose a sage green strapless number for the evening gown competition.
“I saw the dress on Instagram from a boutique I follow and I showed mom and she loved the color green,” Posey said.
She said that nervousness started to creep in as the contestant pool started to dwindle.
“It started getting stressful when they called the top 19 and you’re waiting [to hear your] name,” she said. “And then [there’s nine left] and they haven’t called your name yet, and it’s only nine girls, but it’s nine other girls and maybe not you.”
At one point, she and another girl named Madeline became confused.
“We looked at each other and were like, ‘Whose name did they call?’” Posey said. “And the girls standing behind me started pushing me so I’m like, ‘Oh they called my name.’”
She then found herself on stage with finalist Sanjana Yendluri.
“I was in shock that I was [still] standing there,” she said. “If they called her name, I would have been so happy for her. [We were] standing there holding each other’s hands and saying, ‘Whose name are they going to call first?’”
Moments later, Posey was crowned the winner.
There was also an activewear competition and an interview process, which Posey was most nervous about, in large part because of her dyslexia and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.
“It’s the way my brain processes things,” said Posey, who added elementary and middle school was especially difficult. “I’ll see one word but the page says another word. I just get a lot of stress from it.”
Posey said she was diagnosed with ADHD during her freshman year. She said she is doing much better in high school with her individualized education plan, which allows her more time on tests and more time to complete assignments.
“I’m dealing with it better,” she said. “I’m not as self-conscious as I used to be, and it’s made me feel better that I wasn’t dumb because there was a legit excuse for not being able to read as well as everyone else.”
Posey, who has modeled in New York and Washington, D.C., decided to enter the pageant two years ago after accompanying her friend to one.
“She encouraged me to do it because I also do modeling so I thought I might be a good advocate, so I threw myself at it,” said Posey, who placed third in the 2022 pageant.
“I’ve worked with Madeline last year and this year and I’ve seen tremendous growth from the first year to the second year in her,” said Holmes, whose daughter, Samantha, is the contestant coordinator.
As part of her duties, Posey will be at the Special Olympics torch run in La Plata in September and at the Maryland International Raceway World Cup in November.
“I’m still the same normal person, but my friends are very excited and supportive of me and so is my family,” said Posey, who is part Native American. “My parents definitely think I’m a little local celebrity because they’ll walk in stores and people will pull them aside to start talking about me.”
