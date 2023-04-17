Invasive species are creeping into yards and landscapes all across Maryland, but one team of University of Maryland 4-H students is taking a stand against non-native plants and working to restore natural habitats, starting in their own community of Charles County.

Led by Extension 4-H educator Amy Lang, the three-member team of Charles County high school 4-Hers — Samantha Rutherford, Esther and Abigail Bonney — received one of 12 grants at the National 4-H Summit for Agri-Science for their "Nurture Natives" project.