There’s a certain serenity in the bucolic Southern Maryland countryside around Bryantown today. In the black of night, it’s likely almost as quiet as it must have been in the early morning hours of April 14-15, 1865, when two men on horseback fled Washington, D.C., and galloped into Southern Maryland. A swarm of federal agents disrupted that tranquility the next day when they scoured the buildings, pastures, swamps, and forests in search of John Wilkes Booth, the man who had assassinated President Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theater.
Retracing what was then called “the greatest manhunt in history,” the assassin’s 12-day, 66-mile journey, is an captivating one or two-day car trip from Washington, D.C., to Port Royal, Va., where an agent shot Booth and where his accomplice, David Herold, surrendered.
Ford’s Theater
Ford’s Theater looks much as it did on April 14, 1865, Good Friday, when Lincoln and his wife, Mary, were watching “Our American Cousin.” Booth, a zealous Confederate supporter, had originally planned to kidnap Lincoln, but when he learned that the president would be at Ford’s that night, he hatched an assassination plot in a place he, an actor, knew well.
Today, National Park Service rangers explain that Booth got some “liquid courage next door” at a tavern and ascended to the president’s balcony box unquestioned because employees knew Booth from his performances there. During a laugh line, Booth shot Lincoln in the back of the head with a pocket-size, single-shot, derringer gun. Ever theatrical, he jumped from the balcony, snagged his boot spur, and when he landed on the stage, yelled “Sic semper tyrannus,” thus ever to tyrants. His leap left him with a broken fibula. Chaos ensued. He scrambled out a back door and mounted a bay mare that he said “could move like a cat.”
Museum exhibits today include Booth’s gun, dagger, compass, diary, the wooden wedge he used to block the presidential box door and five photos of women found on his body. Visitors are drawn to the knee-high boot that Dr. Samuel Mudd later cut and removed to stabilize the fugitive’s broken leg. When authorities found the boot with Booth’s name inside under a bed at Mudd’s farmhouse, they concluded that Booth had been there, implicating Mudd.
Surratt’s Tavern
Booth and Herold charged across the Navy Yard drawbridge into Maryland and headed south with their first planned stop 13 miles at Surratt’s Tavern in today’s Clinton. Southern Maryland had not seceded from the Union, but it had many Confederate sympathizers.
The tavern was a safe house for Confederate spies and couriers. Booth’s conspirators had hidden supplies there for him. In the 7 minutes the pair was there, Booth did not go in. Herold did and got rifles, field glasses, and whiskey. The injured Booth could not carry a rifle as planned, so John Lloyd, the tavern manager, stashed the gun inside an upstairs wall.
The eight-room tavern is restored to the 1860s as the “ordinary” or combined tavern-hotel and post office it was then. On a self-guided tour, visitors learn about tavern life and slavery in Maryland and can view the shaft where Lloyd hid the carbine.
The Mudd Farm
Around 4 a.m., Mudd let Booth and Herold into his home, a two-story farmhouse near Bryantown. Mudd recognized the charming stage star with thick black hair and a porcelain complexion who said nothing about his latest feat. Mudd sliced the boot, set Booth’s leg bone, and invited them to stay the night. As they slept, the cavalry patrol rode into southern Maryland.
The 1830s farmhouse today sits on 10 acres. Guides today present it was in 1860, a 281-acre tobacco, corn and wheat farm called St. Catherine. Ninety percent of the furnishings are original from 1859 to 1911.
Visitors can walk through the second floor “Booth Room” and see the actual bed where Booth slept. Mudd’s office has some of his original medical tools and the kitchen features some of the Mudds’ cooking utensils. The farmhouse became in essence a prison for Mudd’s wife, a house servant and four children, when Union soldiers held them under house arrest.
Mudd was convicted in 1865 of conspiring with Booth and imprisoned for four years at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas Islands where he worked in the carpenter’s shop.
Two shelled jewelry boxes, a cane and table that Mudd made while in prison are on display. After President Andrew Johnson pardoned Mudd in 1869, he returned to his farm and had five more children. He died in 1883 and his tombstone stands today at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown.
On to Virginia
Mudd learned that federal troops were combing the countryside. Realizing his vulnerability for sheltering criminals, he demanded that Booth and Herold leave and last saw them headed toward Zekiah Swamp. “No human being inhabits the malarious extent,” one journalist wrote about the swamp at that time. At 21 miles long and half a mile wide, today it is the Zekiah Swamp Natural Environment Area near Brandywine.
April 16 was Easter Sunday, which became known as “Black Easter,” a time of mourning. In the wee hours, Oswell Swann guided Booth and Herold to Rich Hill, the home of a faithful Confederate, Capt. Samuel Cox, near Bel Alton, about 18 miles south of the Mudd farm. Cox fed them and fearful of being associated with them, directed them to a nearby pine thicket, and sent his son to connect them with Thomas Jones.
Using a three-note whistle signal, Jones brought them food and newspapers and explained plans to get them across the Potomac River to Virginia. Cox’s house today is a private residence but visible from the road. Today’s pine thicket is likely a remnant of the hideout site.
After five days and four nights in the thicket, on the foggy night of April 20, Jones led the two most wanted men in the nation to the Potomac River, a waterway patrolled by Union officers in gunboats. Jones had hidden a rowboat so they could row 2 miles across the river. Herold rowed for hours only to end up in Indiantown, Maryland. On the morning of April 23, they finally landed on the Virginia shoreline. Today’s visitors can view the disembarkation site from bluffs above the river.
In Virginia, they went to the home of Elizabeth Quesenberry, a Confederate underground operative, who gave them food and horses. Continuing south, they crossed the Rappahannock River on a ferry at Port Royal. By this time, Union officials knew the two men were in Virginia.
Booth and Herold then went to Richard Henry Garrett’s Farm, Locust Hill, near Port Royal. Booth posed as John Boyd, a wounded Confederate soldier. Becoming suspicious, Garrett made them sleep in the tobacco barn and locked the barn, afraid that these desperate men would steal his horses.
On April 26, the federal calvary surrounded the barn and set it on fire. Herold surrendered. Booth resisted arrest and Army Sgt. Boston Corbett shot Booth in the neck. Booth had written in his diary that he wished to “die bravely.”
“I have too great a soul to die like a criminal,” he penned. He died later that morning at age 26.
Today, a roadside Virginia historical marker titled “Where Booth Died” stands near the former farm on Route 301 just south of Route 17.
The search for Booth and Herold was an intense, 12-day chase. The pair had mostly maneuvered on muddy, unpaved roads and hid out in the damp spring elements, enabled by Confederate agents and accomplices. The assassination and their attempted escape are still intertwined, fascinating tales of murder, trickery, betrayal and intrigue.