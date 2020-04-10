Pageant organization names 2020 Maryland title holders

Maryland International Pageants crowned six new titleholders on Saturday, March 7, in Annapolis Junction, according to a news release from the organization.
Psalm Fowlkes of Prince George’s County was crowned as Miss Pre-Teen Maryland International 2020, Shannon Holmes of Charles County was crowned as Miss Teen Maryland International 2020, KeShyra Hill-Brown of Charles County was crowned as Miss Maryland International 2020 and Jill Short of Southern Maryland was crowned as Mrs. Maryland International 2020. They were joined by special guest Sasha Perea, Miss Virginia World 2016, who served as the mistress of ceremonies.
The field of competition was rounded out by Brooke Vanmeter of Washington County, who will serve as Miss Pre-Teen Old Line State International 2020 and Jennifer Wakefield of Central Maryland, who will serve as Maryland Ambassador International 2020.
The candidates who were vying for the titles of Miss Pre-Teen, Miss Teen, Miss and Mrs. competed in four distinct categories of judging: fun fashion wear, fitness wear, personality poise and projection in evening wear, and interview.
“This pageant is meant to empower each lady and provide them with an avenue to highlight their accomplishments and respective platforms. Maryland International Pageants promotes confidence and celebrates female leadership,” Executive Director Janelle Wright stated in the release.
The five Maryland 2020 titleholders will compete for a national title in Kingsport, Tenn., on July 19 through Aug. 1.
To schedule a titleholder for an appearance, contact Maryland International Pageants by phone at 202-746-4158 or by email at massiejmw@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.dmvinternationalpageants.com.