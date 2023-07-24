The Charles County Garden Club, part of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland, presented a check in the amount of $10,755 to the Rev. Matt Fish of St. Mary Catholic Church, Newport.

The Charles County Garden Club hosts the Charles County House and Garden Pilgrimage, part of the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage, every three years, and the proceeds of each pilgrimage are always donated by the Charles club to a special project within the county. This year’s tour, which took place on April 29, included the Brick Chapel at St. Mary Church, Newport and this year’s pilgrimage proceeds are being donated to the renovation of the Brick Chapel.


  

