The Charles County Garden Club presents a check for $10,755 to the Rev. Matt Fish, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, on July 11. From left are Fish; Angela Lindsay, administration assistant to the pastor; Ann Page, CCGC president; Mary Pat Berry, CCGC member and co-chair of the pilgrimage; Bonnie Rafer, CCGC member and facilitator for the tour; and Paula Winkler, advisor to the CCGC.
CHARLES COUNTY GARDEN CLUB photo
The brick chapel at St. Mary's Catholic Church is listed on the National Register of Historic Landmarks and is credited as the oldest non-renovated pre-Civil War building in Maryland.
The Charles County Garden Club, part of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland, presented a check in the amount of $10,755 to the Rev. Matt Fish of St. Mary Catholic Church, Newport.
The Charles County Garden Club hosts the Charles County House and Garden Pilgrimage, part of the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage, every three years, and the proceeds of each pilgrimage are always donated by the Charles club to a special project within the county. This year’s tour, which took place on April 29, included the Brick Chapel at St. Mary Church, Newport and this year’s pilgrimage proceeds are being donated to the renovation of the Brick Chapel.
Fish, current pastor, noted that, “We owe so much to the Garden Club. Their belief in us inspired a lot of volunteers to come together to make much of the progress that we have accomplished even before the donation. The best part of this was that the garden club believed in us."
The chapel is on the National Register of Historic Landmarks and is the oldest, non-renovated, pre-Civil War building in Maryland. It was constructed in 1840. Despite many years of neglect, the building’s masonry walls, roof and interior framing, and surviving original interior and exterior finishes, are in good condition.
The building is finely decorated with still visible hand painted murals, which are remarkable for such a remote location. It retains its vaulted ceiling and the pillars used to support a balcony. The structure is currently being stabilized and plans are being formulated for its complete restoration.
The Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage was formed in 1930 as a committee of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland. In 1937, it became its own entity.
Its primary purpose is the preservation and restoration of architecturally and historically significant properties in the State of Maryland. The pilgrimage has raised and distributed well over one million dollars to date. Past beneficiaries of the pilgrimage funds in Southern Maryland are the Chapel of the Incarnation in Brandywine, Newtowne Manor House and historic Tudor Hall in Leonardtown, Historic Christ Church in La Plata, Sotterley in Hollywood, Friendship House Garden in La Plata and the Maryland Veterans Museum in Newburg.
Tax deductible donations can still be made to support the ongoing efforts to restore the Brick Chapel. Donations should be sent to St. Mary's Catholic Church, c/o Friends of St. Mary's Old Church, 11555 St. Mary's Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. “Restoration of St. Mary's Old Church” should be designated in any donation.