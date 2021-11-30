Port Tobacco Players’ are currently staging the timeless dramatic comedy Christmas classic “Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol" through Sunday, Dec. 19.
Tiny Tim (played by Gabriel McKay) is determined to have his father home for Christmas Day even if it means teaching Ebenezer Scrooge (Jacob LeJeune) a lesson in Christmas cheer. So, he solicits the help of his friend Charlotte (Nyla Brown) and three sellers at the market (Tessa Silvestro, Erica Juarez and Shemika Renee) to convince Scrooge to give his father Christmas day off through the staging of a spectacle filled with ghosts.
Six of the cast members play up to five characters each.
Southern Maryland News recently asked lead actor Gabriel McKay and director Becky Norris Kuhn to talk about the timeless holiday classic.
Southern Maryland News: Why did you decide to direct this play?
Becky Norris Kuhn: I was approached about doing the Christmas play and told to find an adaptation of Christmas Carol. This one was shared with me and I loved the fact that it came from Tiny Tim's perspective. We get to see the classic through childlike eyes.
SMN: Have you followed the original closely or have you put your own spin on things?
BNK: I found quite a few theaters that have used this particular script and I used each for some inspiration, but I like to think we have done our own thing over all.
SMN: What made you audition for this play?
Gabriel McKay: I've always loved Christmas shows and performing at Port Tobacco Players. I was in [2019's] “Elf: The Musical” and was excited to get into another Christmas show after the theater opened back up.
SMN: Tell me what type of character you’re playing.
GM: I play a young character who really cares about his family and wants to do what he can to help them.
SMN: Casting-wise, did all of the actors pretty much fall into their roles?
BNK: Casting is like putting together a puzzle and I think all of the pieces are in the right place.
SMN: What was the hardest obstacle you had to overcome?
BNK: Making this story approachable and understandable. This is designed for young audiences, so it's silly, but that doesn't mean you don't have to take it seriously. I want audiences to walk away going that was fun and I meaningful.
SMN: What has been the hardest thing about playing this character?
GM: The most difficult part of playing Tiny Tim was the fact that I was onstage in almost every scene. I had to quickly learn all of the many cues and lines I have while also working on [the theater fundraiser] “All Together Now.”
SMN: What is your favorite scene and why?
GM: My favorite scene is when Tim and Charlotte realize that they don’t have a Ghost of Christmas future prepared and need one within two minutes. Acting panicky and nervous is always fun.
BNK: The gravedigger scene has become my favorite. I don't want to give to much away, but I'll say this: There are multiple people on stage and everyone is doing something great.
SMN: Why should people come out and watch the play?
BNK: We all know the story of a Christmas Carol, but this one comes from a fresh perspective. It is highly entertaining and it's designed for your whole family.
GM: This show is quick and full of energy so people of all ages can enjoy it.