At around 4 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2011, Jonathan Lee and about 40 of his fellow U.S. Marine Corps service members were on the lookout for the Taliban in Kajaki, Afghanistan.
The unit was walking in a wadi — a dried creek bed notoriously difficult to patrol because it leaves soldiers exposed — when someone stepped on an offset pressure plate that exploded.
“My [interpreter] Mikey was holding onto my equipment, and I remember turning around to see if he was still there because I had NVGs (night vision goggles) and he didn’t, and all of a sudden this boom just happened,” Lee said. “I got blown about five feet and it was a complete yard sale, there was equipment all over the place, and I remember coming to and crawling over to Mikey.”
The interpreter was in critical condition following the blast, which killed Cpl. Lucas T. Pyeatt of the 2nd Radio Battalion.
“He’s like, ‘Please don’t let me die, please don’t let me die,’ and I said, ‘Mikey, I got you, but I need you to be quiet,’” Lee said. “It’s pitch black so I’m blood sweeping him; I’m looking, smelling and tasting around his body and just shoving quick-clot in his body to stop the bleeding.”
Lee helped save Mikey’s life and was awarded his Purple Heart in 2011. He was also awarded a Navy Achievement Medal with V device for valor.
On Saturday, Lee and eight other Charles County servicemen were honored at the Veterans of Charles County Purple Heart Recognition and Resource Fair held at the Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park in Newburg. The ceremony was organized by Vets N Transition.
“We commemorate our fallen soldiers today, but we’re placing special recognition on our purple heart heroes, and that’s where I really want to express my appreciation,” Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said. “To you that are being recognized today, this is my message: Much respect. Much respect because you have served our nation admirably and you deserve this moment and I am here to show absolute support for you today.”
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), a veteran himself, said he felt “very honored to be here in your company,” while Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles) said, “It is my honor and pleasure to be here today.”
Each of the Purple Heart recipients — Lee, Norman G. Saunders Sr., John Briscoe, Calvin Mitchell, Christopher Ramirez, Antoinette Scott, Michael Crawley, Andrew Lorence and Kris ‘Romeo’ Bishundat — were introduced by a presenter.
“It’s a big sacrifice,” said retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James Williams. “It was just really overwhelming, and you could feel the love for everybody.”
Lorence and Bishundat are deceased and were honored posthumously.
Bishundat spent a year aboard the USS Yorktown before being assigned to the USS Shreveport, where his division officer said he had “quickly established himself as one of the finest sailors to have ever walked the decks” of the battleship.
On Sept. 11, 2001, the Thomas Stone High School graduate reported for duty at the Pentagon and was killed in the terrorist attack.
“His zeal for education, zest for life and love of his family and friends will forever grace the many lives he has touched,” said presenter Timothy J. Adams, the president and CEO of SA-TECH. “We as a country are forever indebted to you.”
“Kris was just our little boy who loved the beach, partying and being with his friends,” said Bishundat’s mother, Basmattie.
The Badge of Military Merit was established by George Washington. It was later revived as the Purple Heart to commemorate Washington’s military achievements and memory in 1932. More than 1.9 million soldiers have been awarded the medal.
“There are few medals readily recognizable than the Purple Heart and I’m humbled every time I see it on a service member’s chest,” said Ora Cutchfield of the Veterans Community Service. “Imagine 1.9 million heroes, 1.9 million ordinary people just like you and me doing extraordinary things. Who needs action heroes and Marvel Comics characters when we have [Purple Heart recipients] who live right around the corner?”
Lee still suffers from survivor’s guilt and PTSD — “I definitely stay in my house and mind my own business that day,” he said, referring to Independence Day fireworks — and wears a silver bracelet inscribed with Pyeatt’s name, the corporal who was killed in the explosion that injured Lee. Each Veterans Day he heads to Arlington National Cemetery where Pyeatt is interred and talks to his friend.
“You look at someone wearing a Purple Heart and they’ve always got a smile on their face,” said Williams, who added that many recipients suffer residual effects from PTSD, “but you don’t know what’s going on in the inside.”
Lee’s wife, Yonelle, said her husband’s PTSD has “made me become a more patient person. People look at him and physically he looks great, but they don’t understand some of the triggers that he has, some of the emotional things he deals with.”
Now retired, Lee said he has been fighting for the last eight years to claim his veterans’ benefits.
“You would think they would do something to help veterans,” he said. “They said, ‘Hey, Mark we need you to go to Afghanistan.’ I didn’t complain or argue or fight, I just did it. So you would think they could do the same thing in return. You fight the Taliban, you fight the terrorists around the world and now you have to come back and fight the bureaucracy of [the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs] and the state.”
