Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. She has her workshop in the Bryan Roads Shopping Center where, after bargain shopping all year for toys, she gave them away to hundreds of children Saturday in the Bryans Road Shopping Center Community Outreach Center.
Santa, also known as Gloria Jolly, had a lot of assistance handing out the presents in a very orderly manner. Jolly, director of the Outreach Center, had put together an eclectic group of family and acquaintances, like her grandson, Demetrius Tibbs of Waldorf; Olivia Allen, a senior at Bishop McNamara High School who was earning her community service credits; and Elizabeth Farar of the Charles County United Way, to become Santa’s helpers for the event.
To top it off, she had her son, Marcilus Jolly of Upper Marlboro and a graduate of Henry E. Lackey High School, to sit in as Santa.
He said, “Both my mom and dad, when he was still alive, always taught us to give back to the community.”
As for being the stand-in Santa, Marcilus added, “Well, at first I wasn’t sure about it. I never thought of myself as being Santa, but these kids seem to think I am.”
“It does make me feel good,” he thoughtfully added.
Santa said the children were asking for “LOL Dolls, bikes, ponies, and video games” for Christmas.
Jolly required that each child register and be accompanied by an adult. There were 97 children preregistered for the morning session and 67 for the noon workshop. By one 1 p.m. more than a 100 children showed up for the afternoon session, many registering at the door.
Jolly had a system, both for obtaining the toys and for giving them out. She had her elves give different colored tickets to those who came. One color was good for a toy in the toy shop in a back room, one was good for a treat, one for food and the favored blue one was for a drawing for the large toys.
Georgina Adams, 10, of Indian Head was one of the lucky ones who drew a winning ticket for a large toy in the morning workshop. She chose a girl’s bicycle. As she happily pushed it towards the door, her mother Barbara Adams said, “Georgina is the youngest of my seven children.”
Jolly explained that, “Basically I bought all the toys, up until this week when Commissioner Thomasina Coates donated a bag of toys.”
“I started shopping right after Christmas last year, and I would just buy throughout the year. During the Christmas in July sales, I bought the riding toys, some for more than half off” Jolly said
“I use money that I have saved to buy the toys. It is just something God put in my heart” Jolly added.
Jolly started the Outreach Center at the Bryans Road Shopping Center when she approached the owners of the shopping center after the Safeway Store closed. In the summer of 2018, she asked to use one of the stores that became vacant after the departure of the food giant.
The Bryan Roads Shopping Center then began sponsoring the Outreach Center, which moved this past October from one vacant store to another when the one being used was leased to a business.
Jolly has held at least one event a month since the outreach put together a car show and concert that she said “turned out really well. Delegate Edith Patterson presented the winners.” Often events by the center benefit local civic organizations such as the “Touch a Truck” show, where children were treated to big trucks from the area that raised money for the local fire department.
Even at this event, the children were given toys through ticket drawings.
She fondly recalled that when her granddaughter called the home of a little boy who won the rock climbing truck toy, she could hear the little boy telling his family, “Everybody, put you shoes on, we gotta go.”
The center has also had events for Mother’s Day appreciation, the end of school, and holidays, such as Halloween and Christmas.
The center also has provided space to the United Way of Charles County, the Charles County Health Department and the United States Census Bureau for programs affecting Charles County and the Bryan Roads area.
Jolly, who has lived in Charles County for over 45 years, said her family has always given back to the community, once running a campaign that netted $47,000 for computers at Lackey High School.
She advertises her events at the Bryan Road Shopping Center through flyers, word of mouth and announcements in the local papers.