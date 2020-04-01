School board honors exemplary students

The Board of Education of Charles County at its March 10 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools students. Each school principal annually selects one student for Board recognition.
Students are honored for accomplishments in one of three focal areas: academic achievement, career readiness or personal responsibility, according to a school system news release.
Honored were Joshua Butson, Ricaria Lawson, Summer Pagala, Meklit Teclehaimanot and Trey Tompkins.
Butson is a fifth-grade student at Malcolm Elementary School. He was honored by the Board for accomplishments in academic achievement. Butson has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll for the last five quarters. He receives gifted instruction in both reading and math.
Butson scores above his peers on reading and math assessments. He is known among Malcolm teachers as a role model and problem solver. He is a member of the school Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement and math teams, Lego Robotics and chess club.
Outside of school, Butson is a member of Cub Scouts.
Lawson is an eighth-grade student at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. She was honored by the Board for accomplishments in career readiness. She is known among Stoddert teachers as a natural leader and scholar. Lawson is consistently named to the honor roll and demonstrates an exemplary work ethic. She is president of the Stoddert National Junior Honor Society and member of Destination Imagination.
Lawson received the Principal’s Making a Difference Award for consistent academic success and character. She aspires to become a psychologist and provides vocal lessons to young adults at a local music store. She is eager to succeed and works hard to make a difference.
Pagala is a fifth-grade student at J.C. Parks Elementary School. She was honored by the Board for accomplishments in academic achievement. Pagala demonstrates respect and responsibility and is always ready to learn. She is an honor-roll student and role model for her peers.
For the past two years, Pagala has scored a five, the highest level possible, on county assessments in reading and math. She is a member of the school Sea Perch and math teams, chorus and plays the violin in the orchestra. She is self-taught on the piano and likes to play full-length pieces.
Pagala looks up to her mother because she is hardworking, fun and a wonderful parent. When she finishes school, Pagala wants to find a career in which she can help others.
Teclehaimanot is a senior at St. Charles High School. She was honored by the Board in the area of academic achievement. She is a leader among her peers at St. Charles and has a 4.533 GPA. Teclehaimanot is ranked third academically among the senior class and has never earned a final grade lower than an A.
Throughout her high school career, Teclehaimanot has received several academic recognitions including Principals Honor Roll. She plans to attend either George Washington University or New York University in the fall to study international affairs.
Teclehaimanot is president of the St. Charles National Honor Society and vice president of the Student Government Association. She is a member of the school’s Red Cross Club, Model UN and We the People team. Teclehaimanot is also active in the Charles County Association of Student Councils and is the group’s mental health coordinator.
Tompkins is a fifth-grade student at Dr. James Craik Elementary School. He was honored before the Board in the area of personal responsibility. Tompkins exemplifies the school character traits of being respectful, responsible and ready to learn.
He is a role model for his peers and likes to help others. Tompkins uses his free time at school to practice for band, work on homework or read. His teacher describes him as a student with a positive attitude who is always on top of his work.
Outside of school, Tompkins plays baseball. At home, he demonstrates personal responsibility by helping his family with chores such as cleaning dishes and feeding the family dogs.
The board each month honors CCPS students and staff members selected by their principal for recognition.