School board honors students for accomplishments

The Board of Education at its Oct. 8 meeting honored four Charles County Public Schools students for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility. Honored were Matthew Bowling, Jasmine Glover, Adrian Evans-Jones and Gabriella Varela. Bowling is a fifth-grade student at Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School. He was recognized by the Board in the area of academic achievement. Bowling has attended Mitchell since kindergarten and earns honor-roll grades each quarter. Bowling’s favorite subject is math and he is quick to help his teachers. He also leads his peers in personal responsibility. Bowling is well known among his teachers as a role model student who shows kindness. Outside of school, he plays on a travel basketball and baseball team and enjoys spending time with his family. Bowling aspires to play professional baseball.
Glover is a senior at North Point High School. She was recognized by the Board in the area of personal responsibility. Glover is enrolled in the Education Careers Career and Technology Education program at North Point and aspires to teach middle school math. She is also an officer for Educators Rising and SkillsUSA. Glover excels in her CTE program; she writes and implements lesson plans in the childcare program and demonstrates a positive demeanor. Glover also volunteers at the CTE Showcase to talk to middle-school students about the Education Careers program.
Evans-Jones is an eighth-grade student at Mattawoman Middle School. He was honored before the Board in the area of career readiness. He demonstrates good character, is self-motivated and well-liked by his peers. Evans-Jones takes pride in his work and goes out of his way to help a classmate in need. He excels in academics, citizenship, and personal responsibility, and is a role model for his peers. Evans-Jones participates in afterschool programs and activities, and is known among his teachers as a well-rounded student. Varela is a fifth-grade student at Mary B. Neal Elementary School. She was honored before the Board in the area of academic achievement. She comes to school each day with a happy and confident attitude. Varela is well known among teachers as a student who is bright and hardworking. Her favorite subjects are math and reading. Varela is an honor-roll student; she has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll each quarter since third grade. Currently, Varela is learning Spanish through an app on her phone. Her enthusiasm for learning is apparent in all that she does.
The Board each month honors students and staff selected by school principals for recognition.