The 2N1 senior social group is celebrating 45 years — at least — of being a part of the Charles County community fabric.
The senior social group has a scrapbook from the 1970s, listing 2N1 members and pictures from some of the events members were involved in at the time.
“The earliest date [in the scrapbook] is 1974,” said the group’s leader, Virginia Price. “Is that when it started? I have no idea … I found out that when the club started, there were only 40 people, but we don’t have a true date of when it started.”
The name of the group has remained unchanged since at least that time.
“2N1 comes from, you can join us if you’re a couple, and you can join us if you’re not a couple, so long as you’re 60 [or over],” Price said.
The social group, for men and women ages 60 and over residing in Charles County, meets Monday mornings from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata.
Price stressed that the group is not a dating club, “although we have had some of them date, and get married,” said member Carolyn Rogers.
The group receives annual grants from Charles County Government.
The group celebrates Older Americans Month in May with a potluck, it holds an annual picnic for members, it hosts speakers during its meetings, it holds trips, celebrates birthdays of members, donates to charities and checks on the homebound, Price said.
Suzanne Carr coordinates trips for the group.
“This year I’ve stuck mostly to day trips; we go down to Fredericksburg to a dinner theater at least once a year. Last year we went to Ford’s Theatre, then we went to Arena Stage [at the Mead Center for American Theater]; we usually go to Lancaster at least once a year,” Carr said. “The trips, even though they’re primarily for members … they can bring their friends, or their family, or others.”
Joyce Hancock has been a member of 2N1 since the late 1980s, following the death of her husband.
“I waited three years; I put my name of the waiting list, but it took three years before I was able to join,” Hancock said.
Member Ginny Wilson said there was a limit to how many people meetings could hold, resulting in a wait list for prospective members.
Price said she decided to join after losing her husband.
“I had worked here [at the senior center] before, so I knew [about 2N1]. I joined to be with people; that’s the best healing, when you lose a spouse, is to be with people,” Price said.
Peggy Ellis said she was interested in joining after losing her husband, but she was 51 at the time.
“I didn’t want to do the bar scene. I couldn’t get up on the damned stool. But I called here, and they said I was too young,” Ellis said.
Rogers said she and her husband couldn’t wait to join.
“We joined because we have friends who travel and they said the group has great trips,” Rogers said. “We started hearing about the nice trips they have, so we put our name on the list.”
Wilson said the group has included several veterans.
“At one point we had three members who had landed on Omaha Beach, we had one that had survived the attack on his ship at Pearl Harbor, we had one, who we have just lost, who was the last survivor of the first class of what were then called Frogmen and are now Navy SEALs,” member Ginny Wilson said.
Price said the county has diversified and changed for the better since she first moved here in 1959, with a lot of people moving to the county who were not born and raised here.
“That’s why it’s good to have a club like this,” Price said. “You get to know people … we have people from all walks of life.”
Price said the group invites other Charles County residents over 60 to join them.
“Our club is almost like a family group. We care about each other,” Price said.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews