Southwinds celebrates first responders

On Sunday, April 26, as Charles County fire and rescue vehicles paraded through the Southwinds Active Adult Community in White Plains, senior residents gathered on their balconies, at windows, on lawns and in parking lots to sing, pray and applaud essential workers and all those on the front lines for their sacrifices in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents donned masks and prayed for first responders here and abroad — doctors, nurses, health care workers, fire fighters, police officers, grocery workers, service workers, the Southwinds team, the Saba Group and all support staff as they perform their duties each day. Some banged on pots, tambourines, played instruments and shouted in a show of enthusiasm and solidarity as they ended with the song, “He’s Got the Whole World In His Hands.”
“It was my honor to attend and witness so many of our sisters and brothers participate and salute our Charles County’s first responders and paramedics parading the parking lot,” said Farhad Saba, owner and president of the Saba Group, parent company of Southwinds. “It’s because of our residents and Southwinds’ team members that we are sure to get through this killer virus together,” he continued.
There are no reported cases of coronavirus at this sprawling 19-acre age restricted apartment home community of 300-plus residents, due in large part to the intervention of The Saba Group who closed the main gates 24/7 for use by residents and essential people only, shut down all communal activities, installed hand sanitizer stations at every entrance and kept all residents informed of all COVID-19 developments since the last week of February 2020, said resident Shirley Curry.
“The proactiveness of the Southwinds team led by Kim Hyatt, Brianca Johnson, Celine Dion Davis, and Tiris Davis, who work tirelessly to protect and accommodate residents and even deliver mail to 300 apartments every day is above and beyond the call of duty,” Curry said.