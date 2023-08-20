Summer grad

St. Charles High School Senior Adrian Westney graduated from the Charles County Public Schools' summer school program on Aug. 4. 

 COURTESY OF CHARLES COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Adrian Westney, a former St. Charles High School student, recently received his Maryland High School Diploma after meeting the high school graduation requirements in summer school. Every high school graduate has a story and his was one of determination, grit and resilience.

Westney did not think that he was going to graduate because of adversity that he encountered during his senior year. Unforeseen circumstances led him to an unfortunate living situation that created a difficult hurdle he needed to overcome during his last year of high school.


  

