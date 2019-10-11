Lexi Maynor, 15, has been moving to her own beat since she was two years old, and now she’s tap danced her way into two national dance championships.
The North Point High School sophomore competed in the On Point National Dance Competition, held July 8-13 in Virginia Beach, Va., where she won the top award for her age group in solo tap dance and, with her partner, Madison “Maddie” Kibler, won the championship title for tap dance duo.
Lexi began taking dance classes at the age of 2, said her mother, Lisa Maynor.
“She was constantly dancing around the house,” her mother said. “Even as an infant, 8 or 9 months old, before she could crawl or walk, she would move to the beat. And she would be on beat. So as soon as she was able, we put her in dance class, and she’s been dancing ever since.”
She began dancing competitively at the age of 5.
“I did a tap solo; it was called ‘Take You to Rio,’ it was my first-ever solo, and I actually did really well on it and won a title. I was really nervous, but once I got on stage, I felt calm and relaxed,” Lexi said.
Lexi’s dance room upstairs in her house is filled with her trophies from previous dance competitions. In 2017, she came in first runner up at the On Point National Dance Competition.
To compete for a national title, dancers must also do a pageant walk and interview before their dance routine.
“They call the fourth runner up first, then third runner up, and so on. When they called first runner up, that was when she realized she won, and you could see it,” Lexi’s mom said.
I was confident that I was going to make at least the top three. The other girls were amazing, and they had great technique,” Lexi said. “I was nervous, but I was pretty confident that I was going to make the top three.”
Lexi’s dance partner Maddie, 12, is a student at Milton M. Somers Middle School. Maddie’s mother, Kristen Kibler, was Lexi’s first dance teacher. Maddie began competing in dance solo at age 4.
Lexi and Maddie have known each other since they were little. They began dancing together in 2015.
“We both kind of grew up together in the [dance] studio,” Maddie said.
“So we’re like sisters,” added Maddie.
At the On Point nationals, the duo danced to “Stay” by Zedd and Alessia Cara.
“At first, we didn’t really like the song choice,” Maddie admitted.
“But once we started learning our moves, it kind of grew on us,” added Lexi.
Kristen Kibler, said she has seen both of them grow so much as dance partners in the past four years.
“They’re smart, they’re talented, but not only that, they’re very kind, very kind hearted,” Kristen Kibler said. “I’m very proud of both of them and their accomplishments, and their bond is strong, and something that I hope never, ever changes.”
Lexi’s dance teacher and choreographer is Sheila Jedlowski, the owner of Dance Depot in Waldorf.
Lexi’s mom said that when her daughter is onstage, she becomes a different person.
“When I get on stage, no matter how nervous I am, once I hear the music and start dancing, all my stress goes away. I’m just happy and focused. I feel immediately better once I start [dancing],” Lexi said.
Lexi said she likes tap in particular because “I like how it’s totally different from all the other styles. It’s similar to ballet, and jazz, but different in its own way. I like how you can make a whole bunch of different sounds by just moving your feet, you can add your own style to it, and it’s just really fun to do.”
Maddie said she likes tap because “I like syncopation, I like moving my feet, rather than my upper half.”
Lexi has taken part in the D.C. Tap Festival for the past five years and has also danced with the group No Filter Sole Talk.
Lexi said she plans to continue dance after she graduates high school and goes to college, where she plans to major in education or medicine with a minor in dance.
“I’m very proud of how hard she works, but I believe that it’s a God-given gift,” Lisa Maynor said of her daughter. “Every time we see her on stage, it’s amazing to see how she transforms into this tapping phenomenon.”
“We are very proud of her, and we for sure see that it’s a gift, so I see our job as parents is to help her manage that gift and to have confidence, but be humble about it,” added her father, Ronnie Maynor.
