The Arc Southern Maryland announced the recipients of its 2019 awards, which were awarded at The Arc Southern Maryland’s annual Awards Banquet on Dec. 6, according to a news release from the organization.
The awards and their recipients are:
2019 Volunteer of the Year – Pastor John Tillery, Free Worship Ministries.
2019 Educator of the Year – Betty Wascavage.
2019 Employer of the Year – Maria Icaza, Dunkin Donuts.
2019 Professional of the Year – Amanda Pence.
J. Patrick Collins Award – Rob Saul, Varsity Vending.
Meritorious Service Awards – Burnett Calvert Hospice House, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Dr. Cheryl Shaw, Justine Ellerman and Patricia Whitney.
These awards recognize members of the community for their partnership and support of The Arc’s mission to create opportunities for independence and personal success for people with different abilities in inclusive communities.
The award recipients are individuals or businesses whose actions have had an outstanding impact for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Throughout the year we are reminded of how critical the support of the community is in creating opportunities for the people we support,Terry Z. Long, CEO of The Arc Southern Maryland, said in the release. “Our awards banquet is a time where we can reflect and show our gratefulness for those within our community who rise to the calling to help carry out the mission of The Arc Southern Maryland. Without these people, the services we offer would not be.”
Each year, over 300 of the people supported or employed by The Arc gather for dinner, dancing, and awards at The Arc’s annual banquet. Six of the 13 awards (some with multiple recipients) recognize individuals or businesses within the community and the remainder recognize the efforts and achievements of people supported or employed by The Arc.
The Arc offered a special thanks to the Greater Waldorf Jaycees for sponsoring and hosting this event and to Executive Assistant Jennie Parran, for organizing the event each year.