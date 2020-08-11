The coronavirus pandemic has changed just about everything, but it has not changed the level of dedication from the volunteers of The Arc Southern Maryland, which is making a difference in the lives of others.
Esmeralda Walker, who was an activity assistant in the day program prior to its closing due to COVID-19, has made more than 50 masks as well as 10 sensory blankets, to be used by those who might face increased anxiety through dealing with the pandemic. The blankets included “fidget” items that are soothing to many with processing disorders.
Southern Maryland Mask Makers was born from the pandemic and The Arc Southern Maryland received over 50 masks to ensure staff and the people they support were protected. The group was one of many nonprofits that benefited from Southern Maryland Mask Makers' commitment to the community.
Even some staff have stepped up to volunteer when they are off the clock. Lisa Gratch, a direct support professional, has been making keychains with inspirational messages for staff and other individuals.
Most recently several volunteers have signed up to make dinners for a few of the residential homes to help give staff a well-deserved break and to add something new and exciting to the menu for the people The Arc Southern Maryland supports residentially.
For more information on The Arc Southern Maryland, go to https://arcsomd.org/get-involved/volunteer/.