Orsino (played by Anthony Dieguez), left, Sebastian (Nathan Daetwyler), Viola (Kaitlyn Bauer Dieguez), policeman (Emma Ansell) and Antonio (Jay Hunter) perform a scene from Port Tobacco Players’ “Twelfth Night.”
Orsino (played by Anthony Dieguez), left, and Viola (Kaitlyn Bauer Dieguez) share a moment while they are serenaded by The Sisters (Tara Waters, left, Becky Norris Kuhn and Coleen Bremner).
PHOTO BY RACHEL WALLACE
Orsino (played by Anthony Dieguez), left, Sebastian (Nathan Daetwyler), Viola (Kaitlyn Bauer Dieguez), policeman (Emma Ansell) and Antonio (Jay Hunter) perform a scene from Port Tobacco Players’ “Twelfth Night.”
PHOTOs BY RACHEL WALLACE
The Sisters (Coleen Bremner, left, Tara Waters and Becky Norris Kuhn) perform a musical number.
PHOTO BY RACHEL WALLACE
Sir Toby Belch (played by Gary Penn) needs assistance from and (Coleen Bremner) in a scene from “Twelfth Night.”
PHOTO BY RACHEL WALLACE
Malvolio (played by Brenna Prestidge) in a scene from “Twelfth Night.”
PHOTO BY RACHEL WALLACE
Feste (played by Eleanore Tapscott), left, looks on as Sir Andrew Aguecheek (Paul Morris), Sebastian (Nathan Daetwyler) and Sir Toby Belch (Gary Penn) confer.
PHOTO BY RACHEL WALLACE
Malvolio (played by Brenna Prestidge) reads a letter while above, Feste (Eleanore Tapscott), left, Sir Toby Belch (Gary Penn) and Sir Andrew Aguecheek (Paul Morris) eavesdrop.
Port Tobacco Players is giving the William Shakespeare classic “Twelfth Night” a makeover complete with a 1940s backdrop and music by the Andrews Sisters.
The play tells the story of how after Viola becomes separated from her twin brother Sebastian in a wreck, she disguises herself as a man, calls herself Cesario and becomes a servant to the Duke Orsino. He sends her to woo the Countess Olivia on his behalf, but the Countess falls in love with Cesario. Meanwhile Olivia’s uncle, Sir Toby Belch, and his friends plan to play a trick on Malvolio, Olivia’s steward.
And when Sebastian turns up, believe it or not there’s even more confusion, which leads to an overload of chaos, confusion and ultimately, confusion.
The classic comedy is directed by Rachel Wallace, who has been with Port Tobacco Players for the past 20 years.
Wallace previously directed “The Tempest” and most recently “The Importance of Being Earnest,” the latter of which picked up five Washington Area Theatre Community Honors nominations including Best Direction.
The play is produced by Janice Nash Sagers and Quentin Nash Sagers while the musical director is Becky Norris Kuhn. Kaitlin Branham is the choreographer.
The cast of 15 includes Anthony Dieguez as Orsino, Kaitlyn Bauer Dieguez as Viola, Nathan Daetwyler in the role of Daetwyler, Jay Hunter as Antonio and Dana Gattuso in the role of Olivia.
Gary Penn, who lives in Accokeek and hadn’t acted in decades before taking an acting class a few years back, plays Sir Toby Belch.
Port Tobacco Players regular Becky Norris Kuhn, who lives in Leonardtown and is a voice and acting teacher, takes on the role of one of the three sisters; the others are played by Coleen Bremner and Tara Waters. The role of Feste is portrayed by Eleanore Tapscott, who works for the American Pharmaceutical Association and the executive director of the Washington, D.C.-based The Actors Center, an organization that provides resources to metro-based actors.
Why did you decide to direct “Twelfth Night”?
Rachel Wallace: I had always loved the play, but five years ago I saw a production and one small choice they made [was they switched] from a shipwreck to a plane crash, [and that] launched me into my concept for this production to set it in the 1940s post-World War II. The more I looked into it, the more the setting made sense, and it wouldn’t leave my brain until I turned it into something.
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
RW: We had a great turnout for auditions and we’ve managed to not only get some Port Tobacco Players veterans, but multiple Port Tobacco Players stage debuts as well which is always exciting. The biggest challenge was casting the twins, but when Kaitelyn [Dieguez] and Nate [Daetwyler] got on stage together at auditions, the choice was pretty obvious.
What was the hardest part of getting your characters down?
Gary Penn: Toby’s a bit of a jerk, and I’m not (or so I’m told), so it’s a stretch for me to understand why he’d do such mean things, not only to Malvolio (who kind of asks for it), but to Sir Andrew, a sweet innocent who doesn’t deserve such awful treatment. As this production is set in post-WWII France, I figure Toby has read Albert Camus’ The Myth of Sisyphus, misinterpreting it as a release from moral strictures.
Becky Norris Kuhn: I work in a singing trio, so locking in harmonies and dances was a fun challenge. I don’t have any lines so another challenge was finding and sharing character in expression and movement.
Eleanore Tapscott: My character, Feste, was combined with the character, Fabian, who is instrumental in the gulling of Malvolio. Aligning the two character’s energies and speaking patterns has been a challenge.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
RW: Going up against the holidays is always a challenge and it’s made the rehearsal schedule feel much more condensed. We got through them well, but it was a challenge.
What is your favorite scene?
BNK: I love the “party” scene. We are singing and dancing, but behind us they are having a great time. The actors in that scene are so strong and so funny — I just wish I could see what they are up to!
ET: The Sir Topas scene, in which Feste is pretending to be a minister as part of the gag to make the stiff-necked and rigid Malvolio think she is losing her mind.
GP: My favorite scene, which I’m not in, is the one in which Orsino and Viola (disguised as Cesario) talk about the differences [or not] in how men and women love. It can be played in such different ways, and contains some spectacularly beautiful language.
Why should people come watch this show?
RW: I tried to make this production accessible to those who may be on the fence about Shakespeare. We’re performing Andrews’ Sisters music with three very talented singers and setting it in a fairly modern timeframe. I’ve trimmed the script to streamline the story so it’s easier to follow. It’s a fast-paced funny production that I think you’ll remember.