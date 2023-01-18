Port Tobacco Players is giving the William Shakespeare classic “Twelfth Night” a makeover complete with a 1940s backdrop and music by the Andrews Sisters.

The play tells the story of how after Viola becomes separated from her twin brother Sebastian in a wreck, she disguises herself as a man, calls herself Cesario and becomes a servant to the Duke Orsino. He sends her to woo the Countess Olivia on his behalf, but the Countess falls in love with Cesario. Meanwhile Olivia’s uncle, Sir Toby Belch, and his friends plan to play a trick on Malvolio, Olivia’s steward.


Twitter: @Michael Reid