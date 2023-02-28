This spring Westlake High School tennis player David Yum will take to the court and try to earn medals. And it won’t be his first time, in more than one way.
Last year, the 16-year-old junior from Waldorf was tasked with collecting medallions as part of Disney’s “The Quest.”
The fantasy-based reality series features a group of teenage players brought to a castle in the fictional world of Everealm on a quest to save the realm from Sorceress Tavora and her Dark Legions, and reveal the One True Hero among them who will defeat the evil.
“I felt like I wasn’t awake during the whole process,” said Yum of the eight-episode show that was filmed over three weeks in Calistoga, Calif., in 2021. “It was like I was 50% asleep and 50% awake. It felt like I was dreaming the whole thing. It felt unreal. I came home and the day after couldn’t remember a thing.”
“It was really exciting because it was a long time waiting [to see him on screen],” said Yum’s mother, Na, as she watched her son at an informal tennis practice recently. “He was 13 and now he’s 16 so he looks different now, but he did a really good job.”
Yum said he always wanted to be an actor.
“I’ve always had a love for all things fantasy,” he said. “I’d watch my older brother and father play video games like The Legend of Zelda and I fell in love with the fantasy aspect of it. I just thought it was so cool with the knights and the kingdoms and the fighting and thought, ‘I want to do that.’”
Yum was very close to making his small screen debut but the HBO show — aptly named “Karma” — was canceled due to the pandemic minutes before Yum left his house for the airport to begin shooting.
Heartbroken, he threw himself into tennis, though he admitted it certainly wasn’t love at first sight.
“Actually I hated it at first,” said Yum, whose mother suggested the sport while his father suggested boxing. “I didn’t like the racket, and the aspect of tennis [compared to boxing]. I absolutely despised it. I was like, ‘Man, I’m not going to do anything in this sport. I’m going to move on.’”
But his personal coach, Sterling Marte, who has been working with him since 2016, said it took time.
“I think it just took him a while to trust me because [he wanted] to be boxing and didn’t want to be here,” the coach said. “Just trying to get him to listen to me and trust me was the hard part. He’s a perfectionist and he can be hard on himself so I was trying to get him not to be so hard on himself. I told him to stop worrying about making mistakes. That was his biggest thing.”
Yum said the two have “definitely had our moments where we bumped heads,” to which Marte added, “a lot.”
But Yum kept at it and qualified for the state tournament as a freshman before placing third at the event as a sophomore last season.
“He’s very athletic, and as a boxer he has good footwork and hands,” said Marte, who added that there has been interest from Division I schools. “He’s great at everything. The sky’s the limit.”
But Yum seemed to think he was limited when he found out about auditions for “The Quest.”
“My mom said there was an opportunity for a Disney show,” he said, “and I’m like, ‘Uhhh Disney? There’s no way I’m going to make it.’ But she said, ‘Just try.’”
He received a call of interest from Disney and the next step was a virtual audition in which he would try and distance himself from 1,200 other actors.
“I think it was just the aspect that I stood out,” he said. “There’s a thousand [applicants] so you want to be as different and as unique as possible and that’s what they were looking for. You don’t want to be everyone else.”
He said there were some anxious moments waiting for a callback that might never come.
“My mom was like, ‘Believe in yourself,’ so I did for a little bit. And my dad was like, ‘Let’s be realistic,’” Yum said. “But then I got the call that I’m getting on that flight. There was joy, happiness, tears, everything. I was on Cloud 9.”
Yum even earned three talisman awards on the show, which was filmed in a real castle, for courage, strength and ambition.
“I’m like 100% [critical] of myself,” he said. “I’ll be [watching the show and think], ‘David, what were doing there? Why didn’t you do that? Why are you looking like that?’ I’m judging myself all of the time.”
At the Emmys — in which Yum brought his mother and sat near Tom Kenney, who voices SpongeBob SquarePants — the show took home best directing, costumes and special effects.
“Everyone was calm at an elegant event and I was screaming and jumping up and down,” he said. “It was magical.”
Yum said he would like to continuing to pursue acting.
“I want to,” he said. “I really want to.”
