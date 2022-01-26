A day after a major snowstorm walloped Southern Maryland on Jan. 4, John Gray was driving back to his Indian Head home with gas for his snowblower when he received a frantic call from his wife, Irma.
“‘She said, ‘Come on, the house is on fire,’” John said. “When I got there I couldn’t get [the truck] to the top of the hill and just left it running, and when I saw it, I knew it was gone.”
The 10th District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze, which was a little over a mile north of the station at 5270 Zenobia Place, but there was nothing they could do to save the three-bedroom home, which was built by Irma’s father.
But there was something they could do to assist the family, which did not have home insurance, and on Sunday, John Gray and his son, JD Gray, accepted a check for $6,078 from the Indian Head-based fire department.
“People have been real good to us,” Gray said.
The 10th District Volunteer Fire Department sent out a social media blast, visited local businesses and churches and managed a Facebook account. A food truck fundraiser brought in $932 and a bingo event raised $559.
“We had some relatively large donors, but every penny counted,” said Chief Danny Hudson, who added the fundraiser exceeded its goal by more than $1,000. “The Grays are a staple of our community and have lived here for a long time.”
Hudson said the fire department was looking for any way to assist the well-known family.
“We look to not just help during an emergency situation,” he said. “We obviously wanted to prevent the fire if we could, but this is a disaster for them and we’re looking to help them recover. I’ve lived here my whole life so I can’t say I’m totally surprised [at the generosity of donors], but I’m very pleased with it. We are a small community but I’m very proud.”
Hudson said the cause was “determined to be combination from wood stove and chimney. They were using it excessively to stay warm.”
The couple — John was a postal employee for 26 years while Irma worked at the Brookings Institution for about 30 years before they retired within a few years of each other in the late 1990s — did not have home insurance and lost everything, including photos and important papers.
“I couldn’t save anything,” John said. “You never know what life’s going to bring you. Anything can happen in an instant.”
Finding a place to live wasn’t a concern, though.
“My mom was saying that the Red Cross was offering some hotel stays,” said JD, who lives in Fort Washington, “but I’m like, ‘No, I’ve got plenty of room in my house and we all get along so I was like, ‘You’re coming with me.’ I’d want them at no other place than there [with me].”
John and JD have always been close with their shared love of drag racing at Maryland International Raceway. JD used to compete in Super Pro but now drives all classes while his father is also a former driver.
“I can still drive,” John insisted. “But I can’t say [who’s better], because it was a different time.”
JD, who has a wife, Mildred, and four children, DeAndré, Jordan, Jerell and Scheré, said he’s enjoying having his father and mother as houseguests.
“I love having them with me,” said JD, who is a mechanic at Andrews Air Force Base. “I know they’re safe and warm so I feel good about that. There’s nothing worrying me now.”
The family is hoping to rebuild the house when the weather warms.
“We’ve been through harder things in life and this is just something we have to add to it,” John said. “We’re going to make it either way. We have a strong family.”
