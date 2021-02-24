Maria Thorpe has given back to so many and in so many ways, but last month it was time for her to receive when she was announced as the 2021 Maryland Mother of the Year.
“I was very surprised that I won,” said Thorpe, who is the director of the Human Systems Engineering Department at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. “There were a lot of great applicants for this prestigious award and I was very surprised, but I was hopeful when I put in for it. And of course I’m excited to have been selected.”
The award was given by American Mothers Inc.
The Waldorf resident, who will serve as an ambassador for Maryland mothers during visits with members of Congress, will be recognized in May during the 86th National Convention of American Mothers.
“She’s a true trailblazer,” said Sharon Parker, a Calvert County native and president of the Maryland Association of American Mothers Inc., who was named a Mother of Achievement by the organization in 2013. “Her platform teaches young people about how to strategize their mindset and how to think through processes. She just does a lot overall to show the next generation that they are someone that they can have a voice and teaches them discipline. She teaches them communication skills, strategic skills, all those skills to give them an opportunity to make it in their careers.”
Thorpe did her undergraduate work in electrical engineering at Drexel University and graduated from Penn State University in 1994 with a masters in engineering.
“When I was young I was interested and good in math and science,” said Thorpe, who was selected for the Philadelphia Regional introduction for Minorities for Engineering summer program. “We were selected to go to local universities and participate in engineering and science and math type programs. And each time it exposed us to different opportunities in engineering so that was my first inkling and thinking of when I wanted to be an engineer not knowing exactly what it was when I began.”
She spent two years with the Department of the Navy in Pennsylvania before accepting her current position at Pax River.
A news release stated that due to the support she received, Thorpe “wanted to give back to her community by motivating, uplifting and encouraging youth to find their path to success through science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.”
For over 20 years, Thorpe has been involved with STEM activities and education for our youth and has mentored students, spoken at schools and career fairs, provided tours of her labs and had students shadow her to experience a day in the life of an engineer. She was even invited to the White House to discuss STEM careers with underrepresented students.
She and coworker Ellen Servetnick are facilitators for Gals Lead at Great Mills High School, the Dream Queen Association’s signature program for teen girls, which helps develop confidence, connection and career clarity. There are also Gals Lead programs at Chopticon, Leonardtown and Westlake high schools.
Thorpe and her husband, Roland, also own the Waldorf Chess Club which, Thorpe said, helps teach “confidence, strategic thinking, strategic planning and helps them tremendously in school.”
She is also a member of the College of Southern Maryland’s Engineer Like A Girl and Presidential Scholars programs.
Thorpe, who is also a real estate agent, said the award means a lot to her.
“It just means that I’m here to support our community, that I want to be a resource to families, our students, our youth, our parents and our moms,” she said. “I want to be able to connect them to different opportunities that would be beneficial for their families. This has given me the platform to talk about that.”
