Matthew Henson’s life journey took him from Charles County to the top of the world.
He returned to Charles County, in a manner of speaking, July 9, in the form of historical interpreter Keith Henley, as part of the 25th season of the Maryland Humanities’ Chautauqua series.
“It’s good to be home,” Henley said, assuming the role of Henson. “It’s been a long time since I walked these streets, but it’s good to be home.”
Continuing the Chautauqua series, “Making Waves,” Doug Mishler performed as famed oceanographer Jacques Cousteau on July 10 and Mary Ann Jung performed as 16th century Irish clan chiefainess and “pirate queen” Grace O’Malley on July 11, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater in La Plata.
“Programs like this one use the humanities to explore our ideas, our stories and our values, to foster understanding between people with diverse perspectives, and to strengthen our ability to interact meaningfully and respectfully,” said Anna Keneda, Maryland Humanities program assistant.
Keneda said that next year, the Chautauqua series will focus on women’s right to vote and is currently looking for suggestions on historical individuals to feature.
Henson was born in Charles County in 1866 to sharecropper parents, but Henson’s parents died when he was young, and he went to Washington, D.C., to live with an uncle. At the age of 12, he made his way to Baltimore, where he was taken on as a cabin boy on the merchant ship Katie Hines. Onboard the Katie Hines, Henson visited ports across the world and learned carpentry, navigation, cooking, medicine, mending nets and other skills.
“I learned so much about sailing; I learned so much about life, and racism, it actually molded and made me the man I am today,” Henley said, speaking as Henson.
It was a conversation with the ship’s commander, Captain Childs, that helped shape Henson’s life, Henley said.
“He says, ‘All your life, you are going to come against this form of ignorance … you can do two things; you can sit there and fight your way through with your fists, and I can guarantee you’ll meet God sooner than you need to, or you can defeat racism with intelligence,’” Henley said of Childs.
Childs was also responsible for Henson’s education, teaching him to read and write and giving him books on a variety of topics to read.
“He said, ‘Pick up a book, read. Study the people that you come in contact with, study the cultures that you come in contact with, know who they are and where they come from and why they think the way they think … that will be your defense against ignorance,’” Henley said of Childs.
Following Childs’ death, Henson was unable to get a position on another ship, despite his years of experience at sea. He returned to D.C. and took a job in a men’s clothing store.
Explorer and U.S. Naval officer Commander Robert Peary Sr. came to the shop looking for a hat and an assistant for a survey expedition to Nicaragua. Henley said Henson offered himself. Initially, Peary was doubtful the young African American was up to the task but decided to take him along anyway. During the expedition, Henson proved himself more than capable.
“Robert Peary’s looking and he’s going, ‘Wow, he really can do all the things he said he can do. I think that man is going to take me to the North Pole,’” Henley said.
Peary asked Henson to accompany him on an expedition to Greenland to try and reach the North Pole, where no human had been before. Henson agreed, and in 1888, the two traveled to Greenland. That first expedition, Henley said, was “a disaster. Everything that could have happened, did happen.”
The Inuit natives, however, were fascinated by Henson’s dark skin, as he was the first person of African descent they had ever seen. Henson quickly developed friendships with the natives and learned their language and how to hunt and survive in the Arctic north.
“I learned everything that I could from the Inuits,” Henley said, speaking as Henson. “Even though Robert Peary was there, and he spoke a little bit of their language, I was fluent. Not only that, but because I looked like them, they trusted me, and I trusted them.”
Peary and Henson made several additional expeditions to reach the North Pole, enduring many hardships along the way. At one point, Peary had severe frostbite and lost nine of his toes. Another time, they were stuck on the ice and they had to kill nine of their 10 sled dogs for food. They were found unconscious by the Inuits, who nursed the men back to health.
On April 6, 1909, the two men, along with four Inuit guides, found what they believed to be the North Pole.
“We were so excited, we put up the flag and we took pictures of us standing there on top of the world. It felt good standing on the top of the world … I was the first black man at the top of the world,” Henley said, speaking as Henson.
Henley said that Peary became cold and distant to Henson afterward, and once they reached the U.S., Peary refused to acknowledge Henson or his involvement in the expedition.
“All I wanted was a thank you, a thank you, and I got nothing,” Henley said, speaking as Henson.
Peary never explained his reasons, but one theory is that it had to do with the fear that Henson would be recognized as the first man to reach the North Pole, as Henson typically drove the lead sled.
“Matthew Henson speculated that the reason Robert Peary stopped talking to him was because Robert wasn’t the first man at the North Pole, it was Matthew Henson … If he acknowledges Matthew Henson, he’s going to have to say that Matthew was there before he got there,” Henley said.
As a result, Henson’s contributions were largely ignored, despite the publication of Henson’s book, “A Negro Explorer at the North Pole.” Henson lived in relative obscurity working on staff in the U.S. Customs office in New York.
“Peary did not say he was there, so people did not believe he was there. No one acknowledged him, despite the book,” Henley said
Decades after Peary’s death, however, Henson’s contributions began to be recognized. In 1937, he was admitted as the first African American member of the prestigious Explorers Club, and in 1944, Congress awarded Henson and five other men duplicates of the silver medal given to Peary upon his return. In 1947, Henson collaborated with author Bradley Robinson on his 1947 biography, “Dark Companion,” which shed further light on Henson’s role. Henson was honored by both presidents Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower.
“The accolades he should have seen [when he returned], he finally saw before he died in 1955,” Henley said.
In 1988, Henson’s and his second wife’s remains were re-interred in Arlington National Cemetery.
“Right next to Robert Peary. So here, Robert denied him, now he has to live with him for all eternity,” Henley said.
Henley said he enjoys being able to travel and educate others about Henson.
“I’ve been doing Matthew Henson for about 10 years, but I’ve been doing historical interpretation for about 14 years,” Henley said. “My passion is to tell our history correctly, so we are recognized as part of American history, not just black history, but American history.”
