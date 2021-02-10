Many Lackey High School alumni had a perfect alibi for Jan. 16 as its drama club reconvened 34 years later to restage “Night of January 16th.”
In November 1986, the drama club first staged the Ayn Rand play. Now, 35 years later, most of the cast reunited last month via Zoom to do a read-through of the courtroom drama.
Cast members Mike Spangler and A. Lorraine Robinson reached out to as many of the original cast members as well as friends and family as possible.
“Mike had the brainstorm that we should get together online and do something,” Robinson said. “Then when I realized that the night of Jan. 16 [2021] was just around the corner. I said, ‘Let’s go.’”
The three-act play is an interactive drama set in a courtroom about a woman who is tried for first degree murder. The jury is compiled of audience members, who act as deliberators and ultimately decide on a guilty verdict, whereupon the judge admonished them for their choice, and cleared them from future jury duty for five years.
“I wholeheartedly enjoyed watching everyone pull-off the roles they held over 30 years ago,” Spangler said. “So much talent.”
The show went on despite the use of Zoom backgrounds, makeshift costumes and make up, and no rehearsal time. Several of the 37 cast members — which ranged from the Class of 1977 to 1990 — still had their original highlighted scripts and autographed show programs from 1986. Friends and family members of the cast also participated.
A few even ventured from California, Washington State and North Carolina. Some of the jury members were actually original jury members from the original high school production.
After the performance, the group held a virtual cast party.
“For people to come and reconnect with old friends … and share afterward what could be called life-changing revelations really touched me,” Spangler said, “and actually provided me personally some unexpected validation for helping Lorraine put this all together.”
“The best part was being together with these friends,” Robinson said, “and knowing that there is something about the creative theatre experience that is a bond for life.”
Most of the original cast of “Night of January 16th” was able to perform their original roles, though several have died since the 1986 performance, including Holli Hempel White, who played a clerk of the court. White died in 2009, and her best friend Gina Dugan Nairn read the part in last month’s performance as a tribute to her friend.
Other Charles County high school drama members who have died included C. Emmitt Woodey, Claire Satta, Mark DeOca and JeanMarie Davis.
“It wasn’t really the intent to make this a regular endeavor,” Spangler said, “but I would not be opposed to assisting another cast of Lackey Masqued Chargers to organize a virtual reading of a show they were in.”
“We hadn’t considered it. ... We didn’t know what the response would be the first time,” Robinson said. “However, people seem really interested. Maybe we’ll make it a regular thing. Who knows? I think people just need connection with each other and their community right now and theater has always been a way to do that.”