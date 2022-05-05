When two bachelors create alter-egos and inadvertently draw the attention of two women, they try to keep up appearances in the Port Tobacco Players’ comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest,” which runs May 6 to 22.
Based on the book by Oscar Wilde, the play is directed by Rachel Wallace, produced by Debbie Gilley and co-produced by Heather Bauer.
The cast includes Paul Morris as Algemon Moncrief, Cassandra Morris — she and Paul are real-life husband and wife — as Cecily Cardew, Anthony Dieguez as John Worthington J.P., Kaitlyn Bauer Dieguez as Gwendolen Fairfax and D’Manda Martini as Lady Bracknell. Kim Bessler portrays Miss Prism, Mike Gahan takes on the role of the Rev. Canon Chasuble, DD, and Justin McCright takes on the roles of Lane and Merriman.
Southern Maryland News asked Wallace and actors Dieguez, Martini and Cassandra Morris their thoughts as opening night approached.
Why did you decide to direct “The Importance of Being Earnest?”
Rachel Wallace: I joke that I wanted to do something more modern after a few Shakespeares in a row but I still fell about 120 years short of the target. What I loved about Earnest is it’s just so funny. My goal is always to make the classics feel approachable both for the audience and for my actors, and Oscar Wilde is absolutely accessible. It’s just as funny now as it was 100 years ago.
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
RW: I was very lucky to have a great turnout for auditions and while there were some hard decisions, once I saw the four who ended up as the leads together, it was the obvious choice. They are incredible and their chemistry is unbelievable – it helps that the two couples are actually married in real life. But all four of them together really make this show what it is. Anthony and Paul, and Kaitelyn and Cassie never met before auditions but on stage, you’d think they’d known each other forever.
What was the hardest part of getting your characters down?
Anthony Dieguez: The voice and accent have been the hardest part to maintain. I also had to mentally find a way to find Jack lovable while also embracing how hypocritical and deceitful he can be.
Cassandra Martin: Honestly, the most challenging part of this process has been keeping a straight face and not breaking character during rehearsal. It’s a hilarious script, brought to life by some truly gifted performers, and we’ve had so much fun making each other laugh. Hopefully [that] translates to the audience.
D’Manda Martini: Oscar Wilde wrote an amazing satire of the upper classes of his time, including the ridiculously padded way they speak in this show. There’s so many words to say what could have been done in three words. In today’s way of speaking, we use fewer words, get right to the point. In this show, if there’s a place he could add five or six more words, he [would].
What is your favorite scene and why?
AD: The end of Act II is the most fun I have in the show. It allows my character to finally fully melt down, which is always enjoyable to play. Paul and I get to do some of the silliest things in the show in the last few minutes, and it always leaves me laughing at its absurdity.
CM: Getting to do such a silly, romantic play with my husband has been an incredibly special experience, so obviously, I’m partial to any of our scenes. There’s a muffin-devouring scene that I think Oscar Wilde himself would get a real kick out of.
DM: My favorite scene is when Lady Bracknell is essentially interviewing Cecily to see if she is able to marry Algernon. She loves to out-match others, and the whole scene plays out a little like a tennis match, with others trying to get the upper hand, and Lady Bracknell is quick to out-maneuver what they give her.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
RW: I have had some challenging shows in the past, but it blows my mind how easy this one was to put together. It’s truly been a joy from start to finish doing this production and this is one I feel like I could do forever. The hardest part was probably getting back into the swing of things after not doing anything for two years during COVID. Going from doing nothing to rehearsing three days a week on top of a day job … was definitely a stamina adjustment.
Why should people come watch this show?
RW: I feel like this is one of those shows where you can really tell how much the cast is enjoying it while they are performing. We’ve packed so many fun and surprising moments into the [play] and there’s never a dull moment. They are still surprising me and making me laugh until I cry, and I don’t know if I’ve ever directed something that was still managing to do that after 10 weeks. This has been very cathartic for all of us involved, and I hope it can be that vehicle for others, too.
CM: Our world is being rocked by some very serious, very heavy things — it has been for the past couple of years now. But thanks to Oscar Wilde, you can put all that aside and enjoy a few good laughs. Fun is a powerful tool, and it’s crucial to prioritize it, even in the midst of very serious events. As Mr. Wilde said, “Life is far too important a thing ever to talk seriously about.”
