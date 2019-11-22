White Plains resident releases first single

White Plains resident Tiffani Bell is hoping her new single can help others feel closer to God.
“It’s not about getting my voice heard, or trying to be that next ‘it’ person, for me it’s about spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ in song,” Bell said. “You need a lot of money to ‘make it’ and that’s not my goal. I just want to make an impact where I’m at.”
Bell’s debut single, “Less of Me,” was just released Oct. 22. It can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Deezer and Amazon Music.
Bell, 28, was born in Philadelphia, but has lived in Charles County since she was in the fourth grade. A graduate of North Point High School and Coppin State University, Bell said she has been singing for as long as she can remember.
She said she really started taking music seriously when she joined the choir at her old church in 2013. She was later asked to sing on the praise team.
“Once I got on the praise team, I got really, really, really serious about it,” Bell said. “So I started taking voice lessons, and I took leadership classes to figure out how to actually lead, and it really was to help me lead praise and worship, but it was also focused on leading in life period.”
Bell now sings at her current church, Total Life Ministries in Waldorf. Bell said that what she enjoys about singing for church is the worship experience.
“It sounds so ‘churchy,’ but it’s the truth; I enjoy praising God, I enjoy what it feels like when you can feel his presence entering into an atmosphere just by vocals,” Bell said.
The inspiration for her single, Bell said, came during prayer.
“I was down in my basement praying, and then I [prayed] ‘God, I don’t want to do anything on my own I really just want to do what you want me to do, how you want me to do it and when you want me to do it, I really just want less of me and more of you for all that you’ve done,’” Bell recalled.
The words for her song started coming to her then.
“I just started singing, ‘For the blood you shed on Calvary, the price you paid has set me free.’ It’s really a song from me to God, telling him I’m here, I’m willing to die for myself so that you can be glorified. It’s really personal,” Bell said.
Mike Simmons, founder and CEO of Guardian Music Productions, produced her single. Simmons said he performed with Bell on the church praise team.
“What I noticed about her was her powerful voice and her heart for worship, and that really made working with her even easier,” said Simmons.
Bell said she isn’t in it for the money; she just hopes she can touch other people’s lives and bring her message to a wider audience.
“I realize that you only make 90 cents per play, so that per play is split between two people, myself and my producer, so that’s not a lot of money per play, and then you’ve got to get people to play it. So I kind of understand the term ‘starving artist’ now,” Bell said.
Bell has another job – she’s the owner of a digital marketing company, Innovative Digital Solutions.
“It’s a full service marketing agency,” Bell said. “We do websites, flyers business cards, logo, we do [search engine optimization], we do social media marketing, we do everything in terms of digital marketing to help small businesses leverage the internet.”
Bell also has a blog she has been working on, and hopes to tie the blog into her music.
“I don’t have a lot of money to promote my music, but I can use social media to promote my message,” Bell said. “So I’m going to use the song as a platform or launching pad for the blog, and then come up with more songs. I have more songs written, I just need to record them … the music and the blog are going to go hand-in-hand, because it’s all about worship.”
She said she would like to use the blog to create community service events.
“What people don’t realize is there are a lot of homeless in Charles County, and they need food, and sometimes they need shelter, so I want to do in 2020, around the fall, is do a community service event through the blog, and go in and feed the homeless,” Bell said.
With so much negativity in the world, Bell said she’s hoping to bring others to a place of faith in Jesus Christ.
“I believe that Jesus could bring so much light, if people just knew who he is and what he did for the world, so I want people to get out of this song and all of the songs that will come forth the message of Jesus Christ. We all eperience life, but that hope and that faith and that belief in Jesus makes life more manageable … the truth is available if you just open up your eyes and your ears to hear,” Bell said.
Bell’s blog and music can be found at www.soslowblog.com.
