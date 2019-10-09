Anytime a safe, nurturing opportunity is provided, allowing writers to share their literary works in public as well as grow in confidence and knowledge — history is made. That’s exactly what took place, Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Waldorf West Branch Library.
The Life Journeys Writers Guild, conducted its Nuts and Bolts Gathering, which signaled the launched partnership between the nonprofit and The Charles County Public Library.
Slowly, 30 writers filed into the huge room, beautifully accented with artwork created by local artisans. Some were new to Life Journeys’ 12-year process of having writers read their literary works, out loud, getting and giving critiques, meeting other like-minded lovers of the literary arts, and gaining invaluable knowledge about the world of publishing, pitching and promoting. Others were longtime veterans of the process. However, all jumped right in, guiding and inspiring.
At the beginning of the gathering, Yvonne J. Medley, Life Journeys founder, warmly greeted the attendees, thanked the library for its provision and gave a rundown of how the reads/critiques were going to go. The end of her explanation turned interactive when she beckoned writers group veterans to finish her crowning statement. Referring to how the organization operates, Medley shouted, “We are honest.”
All those who have participated in the process shouted back, “but never cruel.” The mantra was heartily repeated three times, much to the delighted smiles of newcomers.
Not only did Saturday’s attendees constitute a diverse crowd of race, gender, age, professional backgrounds as well as literary interest and skill, but also there were some who had traveled nearly two hours to get there. “They passed a lot of libraries to get to this one — to take advantage of what we have to offer,” said Elisa Cruz, a Life Journeys board member, “and we are thankful.”
One of the attendees, Avis Minott, already the author of an inspirational memoir titled, “From Birth to New Birth,” and who is working on her second project, arrived early. Minott promptly wrote her name on Life Journeys’ sign-up sheet for reads, which made her number one on a list that quickly grew to seven writers. But when it came time for her to launch the process out the gate, she turned a bit shy.
“Are you ready, Ms. Avis?” Medley asked.
“Not yet,” Minott said with a bashful chuckle that happens to own a Caribbean curl.
So while Minott was busy gathering her chutzpah, other brave writer-souls volunteered to be up-notched on the list. The literary process began. It was in-depth, bold and fruitful for all. When the number-three slot rolled around, Minott said, “I’m ready.”
The pitch and delivery of her brand new literary offering drew applause and much discussion — as did the others.
The event also delivered two role-plays, demonstrating how to protect oneself and do the research needed when self-publishers, who are sometimes little more than solicitors, come calling.
“When deciding to self-publish,” Medley said, “the bulk of your investment should always center on the professional creation of your work, not the self-publishing. The latter should be very inexpensive.” She also rendered some pros and cons to self-publishing and traditional publishing.
The Life Journeys Writers Guild has also become known for taking the literary works of its members “from the page to the stage” during its big quarterlies; January, April, July and October. The next big quarterly will take place at the Indian Head Center for the Arts Black Box Theater. Two shows are slated for Saturday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. Life Journeys member, writer and director Sonya Hemphill is producing the writing guild’s presentation of “The Takeover,” a comedic play about what happens when pregnancy commandeers a young woman’s unsuspecting body. Hemphill is fresh from an off-Broadway stint, producing a play about the iconic novelist James Baldwin. “The Takeover” will also feature professional comedians and an interactive contest. The production is the prelude for what Life Journeys has in store for the holidays.
The Life Journeys Writers Guild will next meet at the Waldorf West Library on Saturday, Nov. 16. Details for all will be featured on its website, at www.lifejourneyswritersguild.org, and its Facebook page.