The Charles County Youth Orchestra celebrated its 10 graduating seniors at a concert on May 21.
The seniors are Jasmin Ali, Christine Baker, Joseph Bonney, Kaylee Davis, Riley Dunbar, Helena Kijesky, Nathan Londres, James Olmsted, Lara Oribello and Jaya Robinson.
“I am excited to see that the success of our graduating seniors demonstrates the importance of practicing, hard work, and good study habits,” CCYO Director Osman Kivrak said in a news release. “I am enormously proud of all of them and wish them a successful and exciting journey in the next part of their educational lives. We will miss them.”
Dunbar, a violinist, will major in music composition at the Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College while Kijesky, a flute, piano and voice, will major in music and psychology at the University of Mary in North Dakota.
Riley said that with CCYO there is “always another opportunity to play alongside talented people and fellow students, and I have grown a lot in my time here,” while Kijesky added that the orchestra “has taught me a variety of skills and broadened my musical experience, both instrumental and compositional.”
Davis, who plays clarinet, will attend Bowie State University on a music scholarship where she will major in nursing. She intends to perform with both the concert and jazz bands and said that “CCYO allowed me to challenge myself.”
Four seniors — Olmsted, Londres, Baker and Ali — will be attending the University of Maryland at College Park.
Olmsted, a viola, and Londres, a violinist, will be majoring in computer science. Olmsted said the orchestra him to “invest more time in my instrument and pushed me to do things I was afraid of. I believe I am a better person for having the opportunity,” while Londres, who has been with CCYO for the past six years, said CCYO “challenged me in ways I wouldn't have gotten anywhere else.”
Baker will major in bioengineering and said her six years with CCYO “was an experience I wouldn’t trade for the world.” Ali will pursue a major in the technology field and said that “being a part of CCYO has been such an amazing experience, I loved being able to play in a group outside of school and to meet new people that all share a love for music.” Both girls play the violin and all four intend to join the university’s orchestra.
Violinist Jaya Robinson will attend Spelman College to study documentary filmmaking and said that she “thoroughly enjoyed” her time at CCYO and will miss rehearsals.
Flutist Lara Oribello, who will attend Salisbury University and study elementary education, said her time with CCYO has been “an amazing experience and it has expanded my musical horizons to not only work with other wind instruments, but also brass, percussion, and string instruments too.”
Bonney, who plays viola, will serve as a missionary for two years in Greece and Cyprus before starting college to study engineering and said he has “a greater appreciation for classical music and thoroughly enjoyed playing alongside my peers.”
Upcoming CCYO events at Christ Church in La Plata include the Concerto Competition Concert at 3 p.m. on June 3, and the CCYO Chamber Music Festival from July 18-29 with concerts at 8 p.m. on July 22 and July 29.
CCYO provides music education and performance opportunities for talented young musicians ages 8 to 18 in Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties.
For more information, go to www.charlescountyyouthorchestra.org.