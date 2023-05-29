ccyo 1

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is graduating 10 senior this year. In the top row from left is Jaya Robinson, Lara Oribell, and Jasmin Ali and Christine Baker. In the bottom row is James Olmsted, left, Kaylee Davis, Nathan Londres, Helena Kijesky, Riley Dunbar and Joseph Bonney.

 CCYO GRAPHIC

The Charles County Youth Orchestra celebrated its 10 graduating seniors at a concert on May 21.

The seniors are Jasmin Ali, Christine Baker, Joseph Bonney, Kaylee Davis, Riley Dunbar, Helena Kijesky, Nathan Londres, James Olmsted, Lara Oribello and Jaya Robinson.


