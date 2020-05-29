Youth orchestra holds virtual pandemic performances

The wide-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic did not prevent the members of the Charles County Youth Orchestra from preparing a brief, socially-distanced segment of their cancelled spring 2020 concert, according to a news release from the organization.
As soon as their May 17 concert was cancelled, the orchestra began to hold weekly online meetings where the students were coached on their parts and performed solo pieces for each other to keep morale high.
Each of the 50 performers learned, practiced, and video recorded their part of Ode to Joy, and sent their recordings to their directors. The directors also provided individual coachings to ensure that the recordings would be in time with each other. The process proved challenging, as playing an instrument is a difficult endeavor even when the orchestra is gathered together.
Due to the popularity of this project among the students, more complex online orchestral performances will follow. Music for an Independence Day concert in July is currently being prepared with a patriotic program that will include the Star Spangled Banner, music from the movie “The Avengers” and the American folk song Simple Gifts.
Additionally, the talented CCYO students have been presenting virtual chamber music performances since late April, and this series will continue throughout the summer at the Charles County Youth Orchestra Facebook page.
Being able to play music together has been so important for the students during the pandemic.
The Charles County Youth Orchestra is one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland providing music education and performance opportunities for talented young musicians in Charles County, Prince Georges County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County.
CCYO serves more than 100 students total each year and our organization consists of four ensembles: Prelude Strings, Encore Strings, Encore Band, and the CCYO.
In addition to weekly rehearsals and the two main concerts, students perform for the Kris Kringle Marketplace event, the Arts Fest in La Plata, pre-concert performances at the Davies Concert Series in Camp Springs and beginning this year we have a new Concerto Competition. Our other educational activities include master classes, and sectional rehearsals.
The Charles County Youth Orchestra is sponsored in part by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of La Plata and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek. Other major contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, Bullock’s Piano Salon East and the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata.