Lewis McIntyre of La Plata is working on two more novels.
He said he is almost way through” “The Long Road Back to Rome,” which is the sequel to his “The Eagle and the Dragon.” The book picks up with characters from that first book, scattered as they were left, from Kazakhstan to China, the Middle, from Rome to northern Italy, and casts them into the maelstrom of Rome’s version of Iraqi Freedom, the invasion of Mesopotamia in 115AD.
He is also authoring a book on the theory of special relativity, “Riding on a Light Beam,” with a different perspective that makes this hard-to-understand theory much more comprehensible, perhaps something that could easily be taught at the high school level, using just trigonometry and simple algebra.
He self-published most of his books, but will release “Take Charge and Move” through Casemate Publishers in April.
He has also authored “The Eagle and “The Dragon” and “Come, Follow Me, a Story of Pilate and Jesus.”
His books are available at www.amazon.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I began technical writing decades ago, when I found that I was an unusual breed of engineer, one who could clearly convey technical information in writing. That sharpened the precision of my writing. As far as fiction is concerned, after some false starts in the late 1980s, I began “The Eagle and “The Dragon” in the mid-1990s and finally finished it and published it independently in 2017, along with a novella, “Come, Follow Me, a Story of Pilate and Jesus.”
What inspires you to write?
I began my Navy career years ago in the Take Charge and Move Out community, a branch of naval aviation that provides specialized, critical communications to submerged submarines at great distances, initially flying specially-configured EC-130 Hercules aircraft.
I ended up devoting the next half-century of my life to that community, 20 of them in uniform, and 30 as a civilian contractor. At a TACAMO reunion in 2014, we were joined by commanding officer Bill Coyne, who had inspired many of us junior officers to make TACAMO a viable community, which it certainly was not then. Many of us who were part of that cadre of junior officers were at that reunion, and over several beers, decided that how and why we came back to TACAMO, when it was considered professional suicide, was a story worth telling, because we went on to build TACAMO into the well-known and respected community today.
Over the next five years, I herded our group into contributing their individual stories, editing them and collecting them into a manuscript, then spent a year getting approval from the Defense Department for its sensitive content.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
I do, it is now my third career. At age 70, I decided to quit my day job and devote myself full-time to writing.
What kind of writing process do you use?
“Take Charge and Move Out” is an unusual style of book, an anthology of 10 autobiographies, documenting our life, challenges and accomplishments in TACAMO over the past fifty years. For me, this was very much an editorial role, helping put the words of my shipmates, not professional writers, in a smooth form, without losing their individual voices.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
Tom Clancy for techno-thrillers, David Poyer for contemporary and civil war historical naval fiction, Colleen McCollough for her “First Man in Rome” series, Lindsey Davis for her “Marcus Didius Falco Roman” whodunits and Jack Whyte’s “Dream of Eagles and Knights Templar” series.
What do you want readers to know about you?
I really enjoy what I am doing. I think to be a successful writer, you have to have lived life to the fullest in order to be able to write about it. If you want to write about interesting characters, you must have known some interesting people.
Please include a brief description of your book.
The U.S. Navy’s “Take Charge and Move Out” mission provides essential airborne communications to the US nuclear deterrence forces. Today it is a thriving community, respected by the Navy and the US strategic defense forces.
But it wasn’t always so. Despite the enormous importance of the mission, for the first decade of their existence, the TACAMO squadrons did not provide a viable career path for officers, instead being a “one and done” tour for the junior officers who found themselves unluckily so assigned. A second tour in the squadrons was considered to be professional suicide. But in 1975, inspired by a significant commanding officer, a handful of lieutenants put their faith in a community that did not yet exist, betting their careers on that second tour. From their faith and courage was born the TACAMO community. This is the story of the birth of TACAMO, in the words of those who built the community from scratch.
Please include an excerpt from the book.
“What is this thing called TACAMO? This is a question many people have asked over the years, as did I when I pinned on my wings of gold and headed across country to my first squadron, Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron FOUR, VQ-4.
Fast forward a few decades and I found myself commanding the Navy’s Third Fleet in San Diego, CA, in charge of the Navy from the West Coast to the International Dateline. Since retiring from the Navy in 2017, I have had time to reflect on my journey, pondering how often I returned to my TACAMO roots, how much I learned from my leaders and my Sailors. As a junior officer in the TACAMO Community, I was given an amazing amount of responsibility and accountability, and quickly learned how to be, and not be, a leader myself, lessons that stuck with me throughout my career.”
Excerpted from the forward of “Take Charge and Move Out” by U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Nora Wingfield Tyson (Ret.).