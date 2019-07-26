Airman Mitchell completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Quincy J. Mitchell graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Mitchell is the son of Rodney Mitchell of District Heights, Junnette Peters of Waldorf, step-son of Jennifer Mitchell of District Heights and Ralph Peters of Waldorf and brother of Rodney Mitchell Jr. of District Heights.
He is a 2018 graduate of North Point High School.